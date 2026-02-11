Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 20:02 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rythmia Life Advancement Center Surpasses $1 Million in Scholarship Awards, Sending 156 Recipients to Medically Licensed Ayahuasca Retreat

Need-based program removes financial barriers to plant medicine healing, awarding over $1,008,105 in full retreat scholarships to date.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's only medically licensed plant medicine center, which recently celebrated 10 years in business, today announced that its Scholarship Program has awarded more than $1,008,105 in full retreat scholarships to 156 recipients - a milestone that underscores the center's commitment to making transformative plant medicine experiences accessible regardless of economic background.

The Rythmia Scholarship Program provides full tuition coverage for the center's signature week-long experience, including all ceremony fees, accommodations, meals, medical screening, and ground transportation from Liberia International Airport. Recipients are selected through a rigorous application and interview process, with financial eligibility based on income thresholds tied to 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which ensures the program reaches individuals who would otherwise be unable to access this level of care.

Unlike other scholarship programs that offer partial discounts, Rythmia's covers the complete cost of attendance, which is valued at thousands of dollars per recipient. The only expense scholarship winners are responsible for is their airfare to Costa Rica. Every applicant is also medically cleared by Rythmia's on-site medical team prior to participation, maintaining the same standard of care for scholarship guests as for all attendees.

"When we started Rythmia, I made a promise that this work would never be only for people who could afford it," said Gerard Powell, founder of Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "Crossing the million-dollar mark in scholarships is a huge milestone, but what it really represents is 156 people who got to sit in ceremony, face their trauma, and walk out transformed. Some of our most powerful testimonials have come from scholarship recipients. They go home different, and everyone around them feels it - their families, their relationships, their communities. That's the ripple effect we're building, and we have no intention of slowing down."

How the Scholarship Program Works

The Rythmia Scholarship Program is open to applicants who meet income-based financial eligibility requirements. Candidates complete a full application through Rythmia.com and, if qualified, are contacted for a one-on-one interview with the scholarship administrator. Applicants must provide proof of income, and finalists are notified via email with a 14-day window to accept their award.

All scholarship decisions are made by an independent Scholarship Committee, and each recipient may receive only one award. The program is not available to Rythmia employees or affiliates. Recipients who are not selected are encouraged to reapply for future cycles.

About Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia Life Advancement Center is the world's only medically licensed plant medicine facility. The all-inclusive program combines ancient plant medicine traditions with modern medical oversight, offering guests a comprehensive healing experience that includes ceremony, breathwork, yoga, farm-to-table meals, and integration support.

To date, Rythmia has welcomed 22,583 guests from around the world, with 97.84% self-reporting a life-changing miracle. The center has been featured in major media outlets for its pioneering approach to plant medicine and life advancement.

For more information, visit Rythmia.com.

Contact:
Jennifer Sodini
+18884435566
press@rythmia.com

SOURCE: Rythmia Life Advancement Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rythmia-life-advancement-center-surpasses-1-million-in-scholarship-aw-1136027

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.