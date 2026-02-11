COO and Master Formulator Sylwia Pawlaczyk honored for her leadership and contributions in advancing science-led skincare.

AV Laboratories (AVL), a science-driven longevity skincare brand, was recognized at Poland's prestigious Cosmetic Brand of the Year 2025 awards-an honor that underscores the brand's growing recognition on the international beauty stage

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211550633/en/

Sylwia Pawlaczyk, AV Laboratories COO and Master Formulator

The award is regarded as one of the most meaningful distinctions within the Polish beauty industry, which is long recognized as a center of scientific rigor and advanced formulation standards. It honors brands that demonstrate true innovation, formulation excellence, and long-term consumer value. For AV Laboratories, the recognition marks a milestone moment, reinforcing its position as a global leader in skincare rooted in biotechnology, longevity research, and clinically driven performance.

In parallel with the brand's growing recognition, Sylwia Pawlaczyk, Chief Operating Officer and Master Formulator at AV Laboratories, received individual recognition for her leadership and contributions to the advancement of modern, science-based cosmetics. As the lead formulator responsible for applying AVL's SOM3 within advanced cosmetic formulations, Pawlaczyk translates cutting-edge molecular science into high-performance, luxurious skincare designed to support long-term skin wellness.

"This recognition reflects a broader shift in beauty toward longevity, skin wellness, and scientific accountability," said Pawlaczyk. "AV Laboratories was built on the belief that skincare should support the biology of the skin over time, not just deliver short-term effects. To see that philosophy acknowledged on an international stage is incredibly meaningful."

AV Laboratories is distinguished by its focus on skin longevity rather than traditional anti-aging, developing formulations that support molecular renewal, barrier resilience, and overall skin vitality. The brand's proprietary AVL's SOM3 technology is designed to work in harmony with the skin's natural biological processes, reinforcing AVL's commitment to wellness-driven skincare.

AV Laboratories' primary R&D facility in Poland serves as the core of its formulation and testing process for the US-based brand. Through its molecular research center in Colorado and Canadian manufacturing of its patented AVL SOM3 technology, the brand operates within a globally integrated scientific ecosystem. This structure has driven its international recognition and positioned AV Laboratories as a leader among next-generation, science-led beauty brands.

About Sylwia Pawlaczyk

Sylwia Pawlaczyk is the Chief Operating Officer and Master Formulator of AV Laboratories. A chemist and Master of Materials Science, as well as a sustainability leader and AI advocate, she brings interdisciplinary expertise to modern cosmetic innovation. With deep knowledge of cosmetic science, regulatory strategy, international market development, and business strategy, she oversees both the formulation and operational execution of the brand's longevity-driven vision. Pawlaczyk is the architect behind AVL's advanced formulations, known for combining rigorous biotechnology with refined, sensorial skincare experiences.

About AV Laboratories

AV Laboratories (AVL) is a science-driven longevity skincare company that is redefining how we think about the appearance of skin aging. Founded by a team of scientists who were pioneers in IVF, regenerative medicine, and stem cell therapies, their products empower the skin to renew, restore, and rejuvenate naturally.

Developed over five years, their patented AVL SOM3 technology delivers a precision dose of nutrients formulated to support collagen, elastin, and NAD+, the essential building blocks of radiant, glowing skin. Every AV Laboratories formula is dual-purpose, thoughtfully crafted to evolve with your skin's changing needs, simplifying routines without compromising performance.

Clinically tested on over 1,300 people, they are raising the bar on scientific standards in skincare. By combining advanced bioscience with luxurious formulations, AV Laboratories represents a new category of longevity-focused skincare, redefining luxury through scientific credibility, prevention, and long-term skin wellness.

For more information, visit www.avlaboratories.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211550633/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Valleymade PR VPR

Email: marlee@valleymade.co