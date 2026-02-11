Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 20:30 Uhr
Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia: THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND ANNOUNCE SAUDI-UK YEAR OF CULTURE 2029

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Culture and the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport jointly announced the year 2029 as the official Saudi-UK Year of Culture, following the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince William of Wales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For nearly a century, formal relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have evolved into a multifaceted international relationship, expanding across culture, education, and innovation, reflecting shared values and a mutual commitment to long-term partnership.

Cultural cooperation has emerged as a key element of Saudi-British relations in recent years, through joint initiatives across heritage conservation, visual and culinary arts, architecture, and higher education.

This ongoing expansion of cultural exchange lays the foundation for the Saudi-UK Year of Culture 2029, a year-long program celebrating creative dialogue and the shared heritage of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, while deepening cultural ties for generations to come. It will also be a great opportunity for young people in both countries to connect in new ways.

Supported by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the United Kingdom's continued promotion of cultural innovation and creativity, the Saudi-UK Year of Culture 2029 will be an important milestone between both countries.

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-and-the-united-kingdom-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland-announce-saudi-uk-year-of-culture-2029-302685555.html

