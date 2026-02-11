Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
11.02.2026 20:36 Uhr
Human Capability Initiative (HCI): SAUDI ARABIA LAUNCHES THE HUMAN CAPABILITY INITIATIVE CONFERENCE 2026 THEMED "THE HUMAN CODE," UNITED KINGDOM NAMED COUNTRY OF HONOR

  • The Human Capability Initiative Conference will return to Riyadh from 03-04 May, convening more than 15,000 global leaders to drive future human capability development under the theme "The Human Code."
  • The United Kingdom has been named Country of Honor, reflecting the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in education, workforce development, and economic cooperation.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) today announced the third edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Conference, to be held on 03-04 May 2026 in Riyadh, bringing together global leaders to drive the future of human capability development under the theme "The Human Code."

The launch of the third edition of HCI 2026, with the United Kingdom as Country of Honor, coincides with Prince William's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the HCDP Committee, HCI 2026 will feature the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the Country of Honor, underscoring the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in education, workforce development, and economic cooperation.

HCI 2026 is expected to attract more than 15,000 leaders and feature over 250 local and international speakers, including policymakers, industry leaders, academics, experts from the public and private sectors, non-profit organizations, and global think tanks. The program will focus on learning and working environments that maximize human capability in the age of artifical intelligence.

Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of HCDP, said the conference reflects the Kingdom's commitment to investing in people as a foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term competitiveness.

"Human potential remains the most critical driver of progress in a rapidly changing global landscape, and investing in humans is the most critical pillar in building a competitive economy and a knowledge based society. This third HCI Conference reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to enriching a global dialogue to contribute to the development of human capabilities, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives," Al-Bunyan said.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, welcomed the United Kingdom as the Country of Honor, stating:

"The United Kingdom's status as the Country of Honor represents a continuation of the strategic cooperation between both countries, including the launch of the 'Skills of the Future' initiative at the 2025 HCI Conference, focused on advancing economic cooperation, educational exchange, and workforce development."

Since its launch, HCI has become a leading global platform for dialogue on human capability development. Over the past two editions, the conference attracted more than 23,000 participants, featured over 550 speakers, and announced more than 156 partnerships and initiatives. Host the HCDP is one of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Realization Programs, enhancing citizens' human potential to the Kingdom's competitiveness.

Registration is now open, for more information visit www.humancapabilityinitiative.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902385/HCI_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-launches-the-human-capability-initiative-conference-2026-themed-the-human-code-united-kingdom-named-country-of-honor-302685562.html

