Abound Health Acquires Pro Care Unlimited, Expanding Its Mission and Services into Michigan

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / In a move that marks a significant milestone in its continued growth, Abound Health is proud to announce its acquisition of Pro Care Unlimited, a trusted provider of personal care and community living supports in Michigan. Effective January 1, 2026, Pro Care Unlimited officially joined the Abound Health family, bringing together two organizations with shared values and a commitment to high-quality, person-centered care.

Founded more than 20 years ago in North Carolina by parents seeking better services for their son with Autism, Abound Health has grown into a multi-state organization serving over 6,000 individuals and employing more than 7,500 team members across North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and now Michigan.

"This is an exciting moment for both Abound and Pro Care Unlimited," said Dennis Lally, CEO of Abound Health. "Pro Care has built an incredible reputation for high-impact care across Michigan, and together, we're in a position to do even more for individuals, families, and communities. With the strength of our combined teams and expanded resources, we look forward to building Abound Michigan into one of the most robust IDD provider networks in the state."

While Pro Care Unlimited will continue to operate under its current name, the company will now be supported by Abound Health's extensive infrastructure, leadership development programs, and wraparound supports - including clinical oversight, staff and family advocacy, direct care worker (DCW) recognition programs, Abound Cares emergency assistance, and access to scholarships and training resources.

"Joining Abound Health opens new doors for Pro Care Unlimited-more tools, more support, and more opportunities to grow," said Chris Saroki, CEO of Pro Care Unlimited. "We've always believed in delivering personal, high-quality care, and now we're able to do so with the backing of a national organization that shares our values and vision."

"This partnership allows us to stay true to what makes Pro Care special while being part of something bigger," added Justin Shounia, COO of Pro Care Unlimited. "We're thrilled about the resources and innovation Abound brings and what that means for our teams and the people we serve."

Abound Health and Pro Care Unlimited are currently working through a structured and thoughtful integration process. Families, caregivers, and stakeholders can expect no disruption to services or authorizations during this transition. Regular communication, listening sessions, and personalized outreach to clients and staff will remain a top priority.

This acquisition underscores Abound's long-term vision: to be a leader in delivering high-quality, person-centered services across every stage of life, and now, across more states than ever before.

For more information, visit www.aboundhealth.com

About Abound Health

Abound Health empowers people by delivering high-quality services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, and medical needs. Through innovation, compassion, and a relentless commitment to better outcomes, Abound serves over 6,000 individuals across NC, PA, NJ, and MI. Learn more at www.aboundhealth.com .

About Pro Care Unlimited

Pro Care Unlimited has been a leading provider of personal care and community living supports throughout Michigan. Known for its client-first approach and strong relationships with staff and partners, Pro Care has been a trusted name in the community - now part of Abound Health's growing national network.

