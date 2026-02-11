Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 21:58
261,90 Euro
-2,24 % -6,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
262,15262,4522:28
0,0000,00021:59
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 21:02 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BuyerBridge Launches Google Ads in Its Biggest Platform Expansion Yet

The advertising automation platform built for marketers announces a new Google Ads automation tool to bring search and social into one unified dashboard.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / BuyerBridge, a search and social advertising automation platform for agencies, today launched Google Ads support, its largest channel expansion to date.

This update brings multi-channel campaign management and automation into a single dashboard, giving marketing teams faster client onboarding, unified reporting, and centralized spend control across the world's largest advertising ecosystems.

With search ad spend projected to exceed $350 billion in 2026, digital marketers need campaign management software that simplifies advertising across Google, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest when managing large client operations.

"Google is the biggest channel expansion in the history of our software," said Sarah Bikos, Director of BuyerBridge. "It's a massive step toward our vision to create a unified ad ops system that saves marketing teams countless hours."

Google Ads is where buyer intent lives with people actively searching for what they want. Paid social is where the demand is created. Managing both has traditionally meant switching between platforms. BuyerBridge eliminates this friction by serving as a single paid media platform for cross-channel advertising.

With Google Ads now in BuyerBridge, users can:

  • Manage search and social ads from one login without switching between Google Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite

  • Onboard new client accounts faster with a streamlined workflow

  • Get faster PPC reporting with cross-channel ad reporting that exports in minutes

  • Prove ROI with sales attribution reporting to see exactly which products Google Ads helped sell

  • Simplify budget management across all accounts with one unified view of spend and performance

BuyerBridge By the Numbers

Since inception, BuyerBridge has powered advertising at scale for agencies and brands nationwide:

  • 4 billion+ unique ad viewers reached for automotive, retail, and service clients

  • 153 million+ paid ad clicks generated across Meta, Google, and more

  • $50 million+ in ad spend managed through the BuyerBridge platform

  • 1 million+ digital ads served for dealerships, restaurants, and agencies

  • Hundreds of marketing agency partnersnationwide

This Google Ads release further establishes BuyerBridge as a marketing automation tool built for speed and control. The goal isn't "set it and forget it," but rather reduce busywork and free up teams to focus on optimization, the work that actually drives results. BuyerBridge's campaign automation handles the repetitive tasks so teams can focus on strategy.

What's Coming Next

Google ad campaign automation, powered by pre-built templates known as Playbooks, is planned for a future release to join BuyerBridge's existing automation for other platforms. Today's launch lays the foundation: Google Ads management software inside the same unified ad dashboard as paid social, with faster client onboarding and quick campaign management, all with data in one place.

BuyerBridge Growth Timeline

  • 2019 - BuyerBridge founded in Sarasota, Florida

  • 2021 - Platform expanded to include TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest

  • 2025 - Added SEO page building tools to the platform

  • 2026 - Google Ads added as BuyerBridge's largest expansion to date

Google Ads automation is now available to all BuyerBridge users. To see it in action, schedule a demo at buyerbridge.com/google-ads-automation-tools/.

About BuyerBridge

BuyerBridge is a search and social advertising platform that helps agencies and marketing teams manage multi-channel campaigns from a single dashboard. As a unified paid media platform, BuyerBridge combines Google Ads management software with paid social tools for streamlined omnichannel campaign automation, cross-channel ad reporting, and budget management across channels. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, BuyerBridge has processed over $50 million in ad spend, delivered more than 5.6 billion impressions, and onboarded 700+ accounts through its network of agency partners. For more information, visit buyerbridge.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Bikos
Director of BuyerBridge
connect@buyerbridge.com

SOURCE: BuyerBridge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/buyerbridge-launches-google-ads-in-its-biggest-platform-expansio-1131357

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.