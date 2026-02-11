BuyerBridge Launches Google Ads in Its Biggest Platform Expansion Yet

The advertising automation platform built for marketers announces a new Google Ads automation tool to bring search and social into one unified dashboard.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / BuyerBridge, a search and social advertising automation platform for agencies, today launched Google Ads support, its largest channel expansion to date.

This update brings multi-channel campaign management and automation into a single dashboard, giving marketing teams faster client onboarding, unified reporting, and centralized spend control across the world's largest advertising ecosystems.

With search ad spend projected to exceed $350 billion in 2026, digital marketers need campaign management software that simplifies advertising across Google , Meta , TikTok , Snapchat , and Pinterest when managing large client operations.

"Google is the biggest channel expansion in the history of our software," said Sarah Bikos, Director of BuyerBridge. "It's a massive step toward our vision to create a unified ad ops system that saves marketing teams countless hours."

Google Ads is where buyer intent lives with people actively searching for what they want. Paid social is where the demand is created. Managing both has traditionally meant switching between platforms. BuyerBridge eliminates this friction by serving as a single paid media platform for cross-channel advertising.

With Google Ads now in BuyerBridge, users can:

Manage search and social ads from one login without switching between Google Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite

Onboard new client accounts faster with a streamlined workflow

Get faster PPC reporting with cross-channel ad reporting that exports in minutes

Prove ROI with sales attribution reporting to see exactly which products Google Ads helped sell

Simplify budget management across all accounts with one unified view of spend and performance

BuyerBridge By the Numbers

Since inception, BuyerBridge has powered advertising at scale for agencies and brands nationwide:

4 billion+ unique ad viewers reached for automotive, retail, and service clients

153 million+ paid ad clicks generated across Meta, Google, and more

$50 million+ in ad spend managed through the BuyerBridge platform

1 million+ digital ads served for dealerships, restaurants, and agencies

Hundreds of marketing agency partnersnationwide

This Google Ads release further establishes BuyerBridge as a marketing automation tool built for speed and control. The goal isn't "set it and forget it," but rather reduce busywork and free up teams to focus on optimization, the work that actually drives results. BuyerBridge's campaign automation handles the repetitive tasks so teams can focus on strategy.

What's Coming Next

Google ad campaign automation, powered by pre-built templates known as Playbooks , is planned for a future release to join BuyerBridge's existing automation for other platforms. Today's launch lays the foundation: Google Ads management software inside the same unified ad dashboard as paid social, with faster client onboarding and quick campaign management, all with data in one place.

BuyerBridge Growth Timeline

2019 - BuyerBridge founded in Sarasota, Florida

2021 - Platform expanded to include TikTok , Snapchat , and Pinterest

2025 - Added SEO page building tools to the platform

2026 - Google Ads added as BuyerBridge's largest expansion to date

Google Ads automation is now available to all BuyerBridge users. To see it in action, schedule a demo at buyerbridge.com/google-ads-automation-tools/ .

About BuyerBridge

BuyerBridge is a search and social advertising platform that helps agencies and marketing teams manage multi-channel campaigns from a single dashboard. As a unified paid media platform, BuyerBridge combines Google Ads management software with paid social tools for streamlined omnichannel campaign automation, cross-channel ad reporting, and budget management across channels. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, BuyerBridge has processed over $50 million in ad spend, delivered more than 5.6 billion impressions, and onboarded 700+ accounts through its network of agency partners. For more information, visit buyerbridge.com .

