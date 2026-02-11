Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Nuclea Energy Inc. ("Nuclea") has named Josef Freundorfer as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer, effective December 19th, 2025.

Josef successfully combines engineering expertise with strong advocacy on behalf of the Canadian nuclear industry. Josef grounds his nuclear expertise in previous technical, engineering, and project management roles with some of Canada's largest nuclear companies, including Bruce Power. Mr. Freundorfer is a graduate of McGill University with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

"Nuclea's Morpheus reactor design represents a revolutionary advanced microreactor technology designed to solve for pressing real word needs. It is a fantastic time to be stepping into this role," said Josef Freundorfer.

"Josef is an incredible asset to the Nuclea team. As a leading authority in the Canadian nuclear sector, we are confident in his abilities to successfully lead our efforts to commercialize and deploy the Morpheus micro reactor. Canada is charting an ambitious energy transition trajectory that will require strategic Canadian partners, and we are building and scaling Nuclea to meet this moment," said Sagar Sanghera, Chairman & Co-Founder of Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea looks forward to making additional announcements regarding its corporate growth and partnerships in the coming weeks.

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy Inc. is a Canadian advanced nuclear technology developer focused on the design and advancement of its flagship Morpheus Micro Reactor. With operations in Toronto, Ontario, Nuclea is developing a compact lead-cooled reactor optimized for remote, off-grid, mission-critical, and defense applications, including northern and Arctic environments.

For more information on Nuclea Energy Inc. and the Morpheus micro reactor please visit: https://www.nuclea.energy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283075

Source: Nuclea Energy Inc