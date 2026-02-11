Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 21:50 Uhr
MRCOOL Redefines Industry Standards at AHR Expo 2026 with Revolutionary Refrigeration and Hybrid Solutions

HICKORY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / MRCOOL, a leader in innovative heating and cooling technology, successfully concluded its showcase at the 2026 International Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Exposition (AHR Expo). Operating under the core philosophy of "Comfort Made Simple," the company debuted a high-performance compact refrigeration system and an expanded portfolio of residential hybrid systems designed to simplify installation and maximize efficiency.

"At MRCOOL, we believe clear application intent is a strength, not a limitation," said Derek West, Global Sales Director. "We didn't just bring equipment to AHR; we delivered a modern, integrated approach that simplifies complexity, reduces downtime, and empowers contractors to enter new markets with absolute confidence."

"There is nothing quite like the AHR Expo for building real connections within the HVAC community," said Bonnie Clymer, Chief Marketing Officer. "It provides a premier stage to introduce contractors to our 'Comfort Made Simple' philosophy, helping them find solutions that fit both their technical requirements and their bottom line. These personal conversations with existing partners ensure we are constantly evolving to meet their needs and helping them unlock new opportunities for success."

A Game-Changer in Cold Storage: The Compact Refrigeration System

The centerpiece of the exhibit was a working preview of MRCOOL's new, patent-pending compact refrigeration system. Visitors experienced a live 1.5 horsepower cooling unit engineered specifically for the small-to-mid-sized cold storage market. Notable highlights of this integrated unit include:

  • ETL Sanitation Certified: Independently tested to meet the rigorous food safety and hygiene standards required for commercial food service environments.

  • All-in-One Design: A simplified compact structure that eliminates the high costs and complexities of traditional split systems.

  • Dynamic Range: The ability to maintain internal temperatures between 0°F and 50°F while operating in ambient conditions from 109°F to 113°F.

  • Advanced DC Inverter Tech: An energy-saving design that provides consistent, stable temperatures for sensitive inventory.

  • Smart Ecosystem: 24/7 Wi-Fi monitoring and a multi-user app providing real-time alerts and remote temperature management.

  • Intelligent Defrost: A dual-action system utilizing refrigerant and electric heating for the drip tray to ensure reliable performance in extreme environments.

Reimagined Residential Dual-Fuel and Hybrid Innovation

MRCOOL also reinforced its leadership in the residential sector with two major system updates. The new Dual-Fuel Precharged Coil pairs MRCOOL inverter split heat pumps with high-efficiency furnaces. By utilizing patented precharged line sets, this system allows contractors to qualify for state rebate programs while drastically reducing labor hours.

Additionally, the DIY Hybrid Central Air Handler was introduced to provide ultimate flexibility. This unit allows homeowners to replace aging central systems with an expandable solution that supports multiple ducted and ductless zones from a single outdoor condenser, bridging the gap between traditional central air and modern mini-split efficiency.

Empowering the Trade

MRCOOL doubled down on its commitment to HVAC professionals by expanding its Contractor Fulfillment Program. This program offers technicians nationwide premium perks and time-saving installation options designed to reduce callbacks and increase profitability.

If you missed the live demonstrations in Las Vegas, MRCOOL invites you to discover how we are making professional-grade HVAC and refrigeration more accessible and profitable.

Learn More:

To explore our technology or join our Contractor Fulfillment Program, please contact us at (270) 366-0457 or visit https://www.mrcool.com/contractor.

MRCOOL is a premier HVAC brand dedicated to providing innovative, easy-to-use climate control solutions. With a focus on inverter technology and "Comfort Made Simple," MRCOOL serves residential, commercial, and specialty markets across North America.

SOURCE: MRCOOL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/mrcoolr-redefines-industry-standards-at-ahr-expo-2026-with-revolutiona-1136487

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
