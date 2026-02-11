Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Raleigh, NC and Shawnee, OK Grand Openings with Free Washes

Fifth-Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands in North Carolina and Oklahoma

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is proud to announce the grand opening of its two newest locations in Raleigh, NC and Shawnee, OK .

To celebrate the grand openings with the community, the brand-new Raleigh and Shawnee locations are offering twelve days of free premium car washes from February 11 to February 22. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost.

"Our team is excited to continue our growth in North Carolina and Oklahoma this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "These brand-new locations are built with industry-leading wash technology to provide an exceptional car wash experience that is quick, efficient, and enjoyable. We encourage the Raleigh and Shawnee communities to stop by during our Grand Opening celebrations to try our best wash completely free and experience the Tidal Wave difference firsthand."

Raleigh, NC Location : 4725 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27610

Nearby Locations: Apex, NC

Shawnee, OK Location : 4734 N Kickapoo Street, Shawnee, OK 74804

Nearby Locations: Moore, OK

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 308 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-one North Carolina locations and five Oklahoma locations . The company will continue its growth this year with additional openings planned in North Carolina , Florida , Alabama , Tennessee , South Carolina and more.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 308 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

