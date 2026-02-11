Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings conference call.

Date and time: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Luxfer participants: Andy Butcher Chief Executive Officer Steve Webster Chief Financial Officer Kevin Grant Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development Dial-in registration: United States or Canada: 800-343-4136 International: (+1) 203-518-9843 Conference ID: LXFRQ425 Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior to the start time. Webcast: The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link Q4 FY 2025 Earnings Replay: Available from February 25, 2026, until March 11, 2026 Replay numbers: United States or Canada: 800-926-1902 International: +1 402-220-5398 Webcast replay: Available on Luxfer's Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Presentation material Earnings presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Luxfer's website at Luxfer.com

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and speciality industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

