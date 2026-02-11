UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre: Dubai Police Breaks Own Record with New Guinness World Record Title

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Police has secured a new Guinness World Record through its flagship championship, the UAE SWAT Challenge, marking the second consecutive time the event has earned global recognition for hosting the highest number of countries participating in a specialised SWAT competition.

The seventh edition, currently underway at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, welcomed teams from 48 countries, surpassing the previous record of 46 nations achieved during last year's sixth edition. The addition of two more countries highlights the continued international growth and appeal of the challenge.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, received the official Guinness World Records certificate from Senior Adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy in the presence of senior officers and leaders of participating tactical teams from around the world.

Guinness World Records extended its congratulations to Dubai Police for achieving the new benchmark after fulfilling all required criteria and official standards set by the organisation.

The UAE SWAT Challenge has evolved into a leading global platform that goes beyond competition. It creates opportunities for elite tactical units to exchange knowledge, explore advanced operational practices, and assess their preparedness in responding to complex and high pressure scenarios.

Now recognised as one of the largest specialised tactical competitions worldwide, the challenge attracts teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Across five consecutive days, participants compete in five demanding events: the Assault Challenge on the first day, the Hostage Rescue Challenge on the second, the Officer Rescue Challenge on the third, the Tower Challenge on the fourth, and the Obstacle Challenge on the final day.

This latest achievement further reinforces Dubai Police's standing as a global leader in organising high level tactical events that promote professionalism, cooperation, and operational excellence on an international scale.

