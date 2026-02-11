Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 22:42 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre: Dubai Police Breaks Own Record with New Guinness World Record Title

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Police has secured a new Guinness World Record through its flagship championship, the UAE SWAT Challenge, marking the second consecutive time the event has earned global recognition for hosting the highest number of countries participating in a specialised SWAT competition.

UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 Concludes with A World Record

The seventh edition, currently underway at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, welcomed teams from 48 countries, surpassing the previous record of 46 nations achieved during last year's sixth edition. The addition of two more countries highlights the continued international growth and appeal of the challenge.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, received the official Guinness World Records certificate from Senior Adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy in the presence of senior officers and leaders of participating tactical teams from around the world.

Guinness World Records extended its congratulations to Dubai Police for achieving the new benchmark after fulfilling all required criteria and official standards set by the organisation.

The UAE SWAT Challenge has evolved into a leading global platform that goes beyond competition. It creates opportunities for elite tactical units to exchange knowledge, explore advanced operational practices, and assess their preparedness in responding to complex and high pressure scenarios.

Now recognised as one of the largest specialised tactical competitions worldwide, the challenge attracts teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Across five consecutive days, participants compete in five demanding events: the Assault Challenge on the first day, the Hostage Rescue Challenge on the second, the Officer Rescue Challenge on the third, the Tower Challenge on the fourth, and the Obstacle Challenge on the final day.

This latest achievement further reinforces Dubai Police's standing as a global leader in organising high level tactical events that promote professionalism, cooperation, and operational excellence on an international scale.

UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre, swatmedia@dubaipolice.gov.ae, +97146996224

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902502/UAE_SWAT_Challenge_Media_Centre.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-police-breaks-own-record-with-new-guinness-world-record-title-302685693.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.