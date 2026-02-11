Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Annual Report - December 31, 2025

Financial Results Summary

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") announced net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $1.1 million, or $0.51 per share, as compared to a net income of $13.0 million, or $5.79 per share, for 2024. The decline in the Company's net income was related to the decline in the fair value of Bitcoin during 2025, which occurred principally within the fourth quarter.

The Company also reported a net loss of $7.3 million, or $3.26 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to net income of $8.1 million, or $3.61 per share, for the prior comparable period.

While book value per share decreased 1.2% from $41.79 to $41.28 during the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company has grown its aggregate Bitcoin by 8%. The Company's aggregate quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 346 BTC and 12,730 LTC, which were valued at $30.2 million and $1.0 million respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $31.3 million at December 31, 2025.

The Company generated $4.5 million of mining revenue for the 2025 annual period as compared to $5.5 million in 2024. The 18.5% revenue decline resulted in $2.2 million of Bitcoin mining revenue. The decline was the result of a 61% decrease in Bitcoin rewards, dropping from 57 to 22 for the annual period. The volume decline was partially offset by higher average prices throughout the year of approximately $102,000. The Bitcoin decline was also partially offset by 17% higher revenue from scrypt mining during 2025. The Company generated $2.3 million of scypt mining revenue during 2025 resulting from higher average Dogecoin prices during the year. The Company typically uses a portion of the Dogecoin mining rewards to acquire Bitcoin. During the 2025 annual period, the Company purchased 4.0 Bitcoin using these Dogecoin proceeds.

For the fourth quarter, the Company generated $0.9 million of mining revenue as compared to $1.6 million during the prior comparable quarter of 2024. The 43% revenue decline resulted in $452,000 of Bitcoin mining revenue. The decline was driven by a 50% decrease in Bitcoin rewards, dropping from 9.0 to 4.5 for the quarterly period. This volume decline was partially offset by higher average prices during the period of approximately $99,800. The Company experienced a similar 39% decline in revenue from scrypt mining during the fourth quarter, resulting from lower average Dogecoin prices during the fourth quarter.

The Company has continued to purchase scrypt mining equipment throughout 2025 adding $1.7 millon of mining equipment. As of December 31, 2025, CMSG owned and operated 830 miners for Bitcoin, and 555 miners for Litecoin and Dogecoin. The Company's Bitcoin hashrate was approximately 143 PetaHash (PH). The Company's Litecoin hashrate was approximately 6,890 GH.

The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, down 3.4% from the $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, cost of revenues decreased to $649,000 from $681,000 in prior comparable quarter, a decrease of 4.6%.

Operating expenses-which include depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-declined 31% for the annual period and 40% for the fourth quarter. These declines were primarily due to lower depreciation expenses for certain equipment becoming fully depreciated or disposed of during earlier periods.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 includes changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings as well as interest income from our cash equivalents. Our interest income declined for the year from $3.0 million to $2.4 million. The changes in fair value of digital assets resulted in an unrealized loss of $2.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to unrealized gains of $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The declines in fair value of our digital assets was most pronounced in the fourth quarter which included an unrealized loss of $9.4 million as compared to unrealized gains of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Balance Sheets

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,533,066 $ 61,251,236 Federal tax receivable 344,777 223,100 Prepaid expenses 198,441 567,851 Other receivables 80,498 163,736 Loans receivable - related party 370,130 - Total current assets 61,526,912 62,205,923 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 3,395,958 4,201,154 Digital assets, net 31,332,392 30,942,301 Loans receivable - related party - 335,045 Total non-current assets 34,728,350 35,478,500 Total Assets $ 96,255,262 $ 97,684,423 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accrued taxes $ 18,577 $ 35,314 Accrued accounting fees 83,647 115,012 Accrued hosting fees 9,809 - Other accrued expenses 43,803 11,439 Total current liabilities 155,836 161,765 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,210,612 3,488,926 Total Liabilities 3,366,448 3,650,691 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,250,009 issued and outstanding) 22,500 22,500 Additional paid-in capital 86,286,813 86,286,813 Retained Earnings 6,579,501 7,724,419 Total Stockholders' Equity 92,888,814 94,033,732 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 96,255,262 $ 97,684,423

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Digital asset mining $ 894,610 $ 1,574,178 $ 4,503,808 $ 5,528,219 Total revenue 894,610 1,574,178 4,503,808 5,528,219 Cost of revenues Hosting fees 649,129 680,781 2,700,534 2,796,363 Total cost of revenues 649,129 680,781 2,700,534 2,796,363 Operating expenses: Depreciation expense 568,762 819,858 2,318,732 3,689,862 Losses on disposals, net (5,776 ) 336,478 164,615 336,478 General and administrative expenses 206,988 136,466 694,054 559,076 Total operating expenses 769,974 1,292,802 3,177,401 4,585,416 Operating loss (524,493 ) (399,405 ) (1,374,127 ) (1,853,560 ) Non-operating income (expense): Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on digital assets (9,443,826 ) 9,791,501 (2,493,464 ) 15,450,503 Interest income 570,669 684,015 2,422,715 3,033,390 Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital assets (369 ) 3,539 (8,965 ) 24,989 Other income (expense) (14 ) 889 (14 ) 1,824 Total non-operating income (8,873,539 ) 10,479,944 (79,728 ) 18,510,706 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,398,032 ) 10,080,539 (1,453,855 ) 16,657,146 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,062,833 ) 1,948,482 (308,937 ) 3,639,705 Net income (loss) $ (7,335,199 ) $ 8,132,057 $ (1,144,918 ) $ 13,017,441 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ (3.26 ) $ 3.61 $ (0.51 ) $ 5.79 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 2,250,009 2,250,009 2,250,009 2,250,009

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

