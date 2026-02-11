San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Perseverance Accelerator is pleased to announce that Lena Skliarova Mordvinova, CEO of Perseverance Accelerator will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year's event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Perseverance Accelerator

Democratizing Growth for All.Perseverance Accelerator is redefining the startup ecosystem by removing the barriers of equity and industry restrictions. We are an Equity-Free, any-stage, and vertical-agnostic platform dedicated to ensuring that no great idea dies due to a lack of resources or guidance. By pairing AI-driven operational audits with elite human mentorship, we provide the consistent accountability required to navigate the "Valley of Death." Furthermore, we serve as a strategic intelligence layer for the investment community, scouting the best opportunities and matching founders to the specific vendors, mentors, and investors that fit their unique trajectory. Our leadership and mentor cohort represent the pinnacle of ecosystem building, having launched over 200 accelerators and thousands of companies worldwide.The White-Label Platform: Powered by Perseverance To further empower the industry, Perseverance offers a White-Label Platform that allows other organizations to run their own accelerators using our proven architecture. This robust digital infrastructure combines our AI-driven bottleneck analysis with automated progress tracking and accountability tools. By utilizing the Perseverance white-label solution, institutions can launch and manage high-impact programs with the speed and precision of a world-class tech platform, while maintaining their own unique brand identity.A Foundational Partner for Investor-Led Accelerators For investors and venture capital firms looking to establish their own internal accelerators or venture studios, Perseverance serves as the ultimate Foundational Partner. We remove the operational burden of setting up a program from scratch. By integrating our Equity-Free philosophy and comprehensive matchmaking engine, we allow investors to build a custom-tailored growth engine that focuses on one thing: moving companies from the "Valley of Death" to fundable milestones. Whether an investor wants to build a specialized vertical program or a broad-market scout, Perseverance provides the tools, the network, and the methodology to make it a success.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, a curated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global