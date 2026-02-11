St. Louis CITY SC Unveils "The Tina Turner Kit"

The first adidas collaboration with a female music artist on a soccer kit honors Tina Turner's St. Louis roots through music, fashion and community

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of one of the most iconic female artists of all time, St. Louis CITY SC unveiled The Tina Turner Kit, a historic collaboration with adidas honoring the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and her deep ties to St. Louis.

The MLS team's homage to Tina Turner marks the first adidas collaboration with a female music artist on a soccer kit and includes a number of cultural events to celebrate her impact on St. Louis, including a concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO), a Tina-focused pop-up shop, and a music-themed community education initiative for youth and young adults.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina Turner moved to St. Louis at 16, where she found her voice performing in clubs across the region before becoming a global force - redefining performance, style, and female power on her own terms. Her story of reinvention and resilience mirrors the ethos of the city that shaped her.

Inspired by Turner's electrifying stage presence, The Tina Turner Kit shimmers in gold - echoing the movement of her glamorous attire and the energy of her live performances. Her silhouette appears in metallic gold on the kit's authentication tag, while her signature, rendered in CITY Red, nods to her iconic lipstick and nails.

Accented in black are Founding Partner and front-of-jersey sponsor Purina, Founding Partner BJC Healthcare on one sleeve, and an MLS and Apple TV patch lockup on the other. Designed in partnership with adidas and BMG, custodians of Turner's music and image rights, the kit will serve as CITY SC's secondary jersey for the 2026 and 2027 Major League Soccer seasons.

"Not only did Tina Turner change music, she impacted culture over decades and continues to permeate it today," said Carolyn Kindle, CEO, St. Louis CITY SC. "It is a profound honor to celebrate her influence and legacy. St. Louis has long been home to so many artists who have shaped music history and Tina stands at the top of that list."

CELEBRATING TINA'S MUSIC

The Tina Turner Kit anchors a citywide celebration that extends beyond the pitch and will be highlighted by Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner presented by Purina, a Tina Turner tribute performance by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Powell Hall at the Jack C. Taylor Music Center.

SLSO Music Director Stéphane Denève and guest conductor Anthony Parnther (conductor of the soundtracks to Tenet and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), will lead an immersive symphonic tour of Tina's rise to stardom featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and St. Louis native and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes, bridging classical music, rock and modern soul in a way that mirrors Turner's genre-defying career.

"St. Louis is a homecoming for Tina. It's where she first felt the thrill of the stage and the joy of performing," said Erwin Bach, who was her husband and manager. "I'm especially excited for the orchestral interpretation of 'Proud Mary' and the initiatives around town. Local kids will discover the power of music and how performance makes it even more meaningful. Special thanks are also extended to the Taylor family for their enthusiasm and continued support of music and sport in the St. Louis community."

THE TINA POP-UP RETAIL EXPERIENCE

CITY SC's tribute to Tina and her legendary career also includes a Tina Turner Pop-up Shop at City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way, Suite 137, St. Louis, MO 63110), where the new kit and other limited-edition CITY SC x Tina Turner merchandise will be available. On display at the pop-up will be a selection of artifacts from Turner's personal collection, including one of her dresses, a GRAMMY Award, and more. The pop-up shop is open February 11-20 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily; on February 11 the shop will open an hour early at 10 a.m., and on February 18 the shop will close at 9 p.m.

The Tina Turner Kit and supporting merchandise are also available at CITY Pavilion (2118 Market St.), CITY Goods (inside Energizer Park) and www.stlcitygo.com. CITY SC is offering free kit customization (personalized name and number) of Tina Turner Kits purchased at the Tina Turner Pop-up Shop, CITY Pavilion or at www.stlcitygo.com until March 31, 2026.

COMMUNITY PROGRAM WITH LASTING IMPACT

St. Louis CITY SC will collaborate with the Center of Creative Arts (COCA) on the creation of a Tina Turner-focused music curriculum for kids and teens. Students will explore Turner's lasting influence while giving participants the opportunity to learn and perform songs from her repertoire, along with choreography inspired by her performances. A portion of sales proceeds from The Tina Turner Kit will help fund this initiative. Celebrating 40 years as a leading community arts center, COCA provides arts education for St. Louisans of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds through classes, camps, performances, exhibitions, and more.

TINA TURNER NIGHT AT ENERGIZER PARK

CITY SC also will celebrate Turner at Tina Turner Night presented by SeatGeek on Saturday, Aug. 22, when the team takes on Houston Dynamo at Energizer Park at 7:30 p.m. Match tickets are available at www.seatgeek.com or via the STL CITY SC app.

