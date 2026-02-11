Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was upsized due to strong investor demand.

The Offering was a Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") Offering, whereby Big Gold issued 13,750,000 non-flow-through Hard units (the "HD Units") for gross proceeds of $550,000 at a price of $0.04 per HD Unit, and 2,222,222 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of $100,000 at a price 0f $0.045 per FT Unit.

Each HD Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share.

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share.

Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The entire gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses as such term is defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of "Canadian exploration expense" in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act, and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", and "Ontario flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 103(4) of the Income Tax Act (Ontario), which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2027 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026 to the initial purchasers of FT Shares.

The Company paid finders' fees comprised of $47,200 and 807,777 non-transferable warrants in connection with both Offerings, subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE. Each warrant has an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Corporate Update

Additionally, Big Gold announces that Alex Pekurar will be taking over for Jennifer McGuinty as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Pekurar has over 13 years of private and public company leadership experience as a Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Director, working to foster a culture of accountability and transparency. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a master's degree in management and professional accounting from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

NI 45-106 Prospectus Exemption

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers residing in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Exemption"). The securities offered under the Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.biggold.ca. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The LIFE securities issued pursuant to the offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283621

Source: Big Gold Inc.