UWGEAM LLC Recognizes Music Artist Darrell Kelley for Black History Month

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / UWGEAM LLC proudly recognizes music artist and activist Darrell Kelley for his artistic contributions and cultural impact in honor of Black History Month. His work in music continues to inspire audiences through messages of unity, resilience, and empowerment.

Celebrating Artistic Excellence

Darrell Kelley is known for his dedication to creating music that uplifts and encourages listeners. Through his songwriting and performances, he highlights themes of perseverance, community strength, and positive change. His commitment to using music as a tool for inspiration has earned him recognition among supporters and communities nationwide.

A Voice for Culture and Community

Throughout his career, Darrell Kelley has demonstrated a passion for artistic expression that reflects heritage, history, and hope for the future. His creative efforts contribute to ongoing conversations about growth, understanding, and shared human experiences.

As Black History Month is observed across the nation, UWGEAM LLC acknowledges the significance of artists who continue to shape culture through their talents and dedication.

https://youtu.be/4aTE2nQjCwU?si=oGkQIPx3p4yc2MKE

Follow Darrell Kelley on IG

Darrell Kelley official

About UWGEAM LLC

UWGEAM LLC supports initiatives that promote cultural awareness, artistic achievement, and community engagement.

Website:** www.UwGEAMLLc

Phone:** 888-557-8883

SOURCE: UWGEAM LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/uwgeam-llc-recognizes-music-artist-darrell-kelley-for-black-histor-1136581