Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 01:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Trade Secretary + Liverpool Mayor back LogChain global HQ move to UK

SINGAPORE and LIVERPOOL, England and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogChain, a digital trade technology company enabling secure, trusted and interoperable cross-border trade, will announce next month the relocation of its global headquarters to the United Kingdom and the establishment of a UK HQ and base for innovation and scale in the Liverpool City Region.

The move accelerates LogChain's global scaling strategy and deepens engagement with the UK's trade tech ecosystem, strengthening the UK-Southeast Asia digital trade corridor and scaling trusted, interoperable trade infrastructure across global markets.

LogChain's focus is practical trade digitalisation: multi-party digital workflows, trusted data exchange and legally robust electronic documentation that reduces friction, strengthens resilience and improves compliance across global supply chains. LogChain is globally recognised for delivering the world's first fully digitalised movement of goods, demonstrating that legal, operational and commercial barriers can be overcome in live trade environments.

Why the UK
The UK is rapidly becoming a credible environment for trade technology companies seeking to scale responsibly. In particular, the Electronic Trade Documents Act 2023 brought legal recognition to electronic trade documents and aligns with global principles established by UNCITRAL's Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR), accelerating the shift from paper-based trade to secure digital equivalents.

Why Liverpool City Region
Liverpool City Region was selected for its globally connected trade and logistics footprint, strong innovation credentials and Freeport development, positioning the region as a practical "real economy" testbed for scaling digital trade. The UK HQ and operational base will support LogChain's work with governments, ports, financial institutions and industry partners, while strengthening links between UK capabilities and international trade corridors.

UK-backed trade digitalisation pilots have delivered productivity gains of up to 67% and reduced shipment time by up to 40%, reinforcing the case for secure digital trade infrastructure at scale.

Quotes
"LogChain's decision to relocate from Singapore to Liverpool is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading destination for trade technology," said Peter Kyle, UK Business and Trade Secretary. "This investment will boost skilled jobs, energise Merseyside's tech community, and help British businesses to streamline their shipping processes and trade more efficiently with the world."

"I'm really proud that LogChain has chosen the Liverpool City Region as its UK base," said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. "We're serious about backing companies that are shaping the future of global commerce. Moves like this help bring good jobs to the region and strengthen our links with the rest of the world."

The formal announcement will take place during UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

About LogChain
LogChain delivers secure, trusted and interoperable digital trade solutions to global supply chains. For more information, visit thelogchain.com.

Press contact: news@thelogchain.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-trade-secretary--liverpool-mayor-back-logchain-global-hq-move-to-uk-302685048.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.