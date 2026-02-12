Alloy.ai and Liftlab Partnership Finally Ties Omni-Channel Media Spend to In-Store Sales

New Partnership Allows Consumer Brands to Tie Marketing Media Spend to Actual Retail Sales by Tapping Into Real-Time Point-of-Sale Data From 100s of Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Alloy.ai , a leading AI and data solution for consumer brands, and Liftlab , a leader in full-funnel media planning, today announced a strategic partnership to help consumer brands accurately understand the return on their marketing investment across both digital and retail channels.

Historically, consumer brands have struggled with tying advertising spend to in-store performance. With this new partnership, brands can immediately understand marketing performance and incremental return on ad spend (ROAS) down to the SKU / retailer / location level in real-time.

"Understanding the return on every marketing dollar is essential for consumer brands," said Joel Beal, CEO and co-founder at Alloy.ai. "By pairing Alloy.ai's real-time retail POS data with LiftLab's measurement capabilities, we're excited to help brands get a clearer, more accurate view of how their marketing efforts drive retail sales."

Through the new partnership, Alloy.ai automatically collects, harmonizes, and delivers item- and store-level retail POS data from retailers across the country. LiftLab automatically ingests that data alongside a brand's full marketing mix - digital, radio, TV, print, and retail/trade activation. Consumer brands, for the first time, receive a single, accurate view of marketing effectiveness, tying spend to both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar performance.

"Brands with significant wholesale revenue have long struggled to connect paid media investments to real commercial outcomes," said John Wallace, founder and CEO at LiftLab. "LiftLab levels the playing field by measuring performance across both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels - reflecting how consumers actually buy: discovering a brand through advertising and purchasing wherever they choose. Our partnership with Alloy.ai extends that visibility even further, enabling brands to accurately quantify the true impact of every marketing dollar across their full business."

About Alloy.ai

Alloy.ai is purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time, and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai ingests point-of-sale data from 100s of retailers, ecommerce partners, distributors, and a brand's own ERP, easily surfaces insights using AI, then lets them integrate normalized, real-time data into data warehouses, analytics, planning solutions, and more. With these insights, brands can sense problems, predict opportunities, and respond instantly. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital natives, including Crayola, Bic, Valvoline, RTIC, Bosch, and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stock, a 5%+ bottom line impact, and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners.

About LiftLab

LiftLab (www.liftlab.com) helps enterprise and growth brands unlock hidden revenue in their media budgets. The LiftLab Trust Engine synthesizes hundreds of inputs across attribution, experimentation, and industry data into a single actionable system that gives marketers confidence in their investments, delivering full-funnel clarity for modern marketing teams. Trusted by category leaders like SKIMS, Pandora, and Birkenstock.

For more information, contact:

Ben Merva | ben.merva@alloy.ai

Shannon Pham | spham@liftlab.com SOURCE: Alloy.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/alloy.ai-and-liftlab-partnership-finally-ties-omni-channel-media-1136503