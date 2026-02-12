Wacom Unveils MovinkPad Pro EVA Edition in Collaboration with EVANGELION

A limited-edition collaboration with the renowned Japanese animated series EVANGELION, featuring custom accessories, interface styling, and 11 exclusive wallpapers for Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14.

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom today announced the Wacom MovinkPad Pro EVA Edition, a limited-edition package created in collaboration with EVANGELION, the Japanese animated series. The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 is an all-in-one creative pad designed for professional-grade drawing and design on the go, without the need to connect to a computer.

The EVA Edition was planned as a collaboration model based on the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 and inspired by the distinctive aesthetic of the EVANGELION series, while retaining the original model's practicality as a professional creative tool.

This exclusive edition combines the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 with EVANGELION character designs and visual design motifs applied across the hardware, accessories, user interface, and packaging. Designed for professionals and fans alike, this release celebrates creativity and the iconic EVANGELION aesthetic.

The package includes the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 and Wacom Pro Pen 3, plus the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 Cover EVA Edition, a magnetic front cover that covers the display. It also includes the Wacom Foldable Stand EVA Edition and the Wacom Rollup Case EVA Edition. Additionally, the package comes with the Flare Grip and Button Plate for customizing the Wacom Pro Pen 3. The EVANGELION logo appears on the cover, stand, case, and Pro Pen 3. The device rear housing is printed with EVANGELION artwork, while the packaging adds EVANGELION artwork with a holographic finish that shifts with the viewing angle, completing the immersive experience.

The on-device experience is also customized experience. The EVA Edition features a geometric, honeycomb-style menu icon design in Wacom Canvas, the sketching app, and a coordinated visual language in Wacom Shelf. Wacom CClock EVA, a widget app that combines a clock and compass, is available only on this edition and features a design inspired by devices seen in the EVANGELION films. The device also includes custom boot animations and 11 wallpapers featuring EVANGELION characters and iconic scenes.

"The EVA Edition is more than a tool-it's an experience that combines Wacom's advanced technology with EVANGELION's iconic design. We wanted creators and fans to feel the excitement of owning something truly unique, and to enjoy the freedom to create anywhere with a device that sparks imagination and joy," said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. "Every detail-from the artwork to the interface-was crafted to make creating feel immersive and inspiring."

Availability

The Wacom MovinkPad Pro EVA Edition will be available in Spring 2026. For further information, please visit: https://www.wacom.com/products/wacom-movinkpad-pro-14-eva-edition.

About Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14

The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 is a 14-inch OLED portable creative pad designed for professional drawing and design without a computer. It combines a natural, paper-like pen experience with high color accuracy, powered by Android 15 and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for smooth performance across creative applications. With its slim, lightweight design, long-lasting battery, and the battery-free Wacom Pro Pen 3, the device is ready the moment it is turned on-supporting a wide range of creative workflows.

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields - from studios and classrooms to healthcare - supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889608/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wacom-unveils-movinkpad-pro-eva-edition-in-collaboration-with-evangelion-302683571.html