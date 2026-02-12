ToolGen Enters 'Harvest Season' for Global IP Monetization; Appoints Litigation & Negotiation Expert Dave Koo as CLO

Driving tangible monetization from a dramatically expanded patent portfolio

EVP Yoori Kim establishes a strong foundation for revenue generation by securing core IP assets

New CLO Dave Koo: "Armed with proven assets, I will lead global patent litigation and licensing negotiations"

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolGen (CEO Jong-sang Ryu), a leader in gene-editing technology, announced the appointment of Dave Boncheun Koo, a U.S. attorney and renowned expert in international litigation and negotiation, as its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Executive Vice President. This strategic move signals ToolGen's determination to aggressively enforce its global patent rights and convert its intellectual property (IP) into substantial and recurring revenue.

This strategic reinforcement reflects management's unwavering commitment to translate ToolGen's robust IP portfolio into measurable royalty income and sustainable cash flow worldwide.

EVP Yoori Kim, who leads ToolGen's IP business, has significantly strengthened the company's CRISPR RNP (Ribonucleoprotein) patent portfolio through 2025, equipping ToolGen with "decisive weaponry" for monetization. Furthermore, she established a dominant strategic foundation by securing a ruling from the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to resume Interference proceedings, reinforcing the strength and priority of ToolGen's foundational patents. ToolGen noted that her sophisticated roadmap and extensive IP groundwork have officially ushered the company into the "Revenue Generation Phase."

A company official stated, "While EVP Kim flawlessly consolidated the technical and legal assets essential for monetization, EVP Koo will serve as the 'Closer' (Game Changer)-deploying these assets to finalize negotiations and deliver results. He is a proven master of litigation and negotiation, with a track record of leading complex disputes among global conglomerates to successful outcomes."

Dual-Track Strategy: Litigation and Interference

Upon assuming his role, EVP Koo will be focused on two strategic priorities: accelerating patent monetization through global litigation and successfully concluding the U.S. Interference proceedings to be resumed. ToolGen will mobilize its full resources to pursue ongoing patent infringement actions against Vertex, which were filed sequentially in the UK (April), the Netherlands (September), and the U.S. (November) in 2025. Leveraging over 25 years of expertise in high-stakes dispute resolution at top-tier law firms like Kim & Chang, Koo will seek just compensation from global companies using ToolGen's patented technologies without authorization while simultaneously advancing favorable licensing agreements. In parallel, he will execute a rigorous and persuasive advocacy in the upcoming U.S. Interference proceedings to defend ToolGen's technological leadership and foundational patent rights.

"EVP Yoori Kim has done an exceptional job expanding and fortifying our core patent portfolio, completing our preparation for monetization," said EVP Dave Koo. "Now is the time to deploy our full capabilities to win infringement actions worldwide while executing a flawless strategy in the resumed Interference proceedings. We will demonstrate the value of ToolGen's foundational patents through concrete financial results."

He added, "Litigations in major jurisdictions like the UK, the Netherlands, and the U.S. are a critical battlefield for maximizing shareholder value. I will lead negotiations to ensure that global corporations pay fair royalties for our peerless gene-editing technology, and that the results are clearly visible in ToolGen's financial performance."

[Profile: Dave Boncheun Koo, Executive Vice President & CLO]

Education

B.A. in Molecular and Cell Biology, UC Berkeley

J.D., Loyola Law School

Key Experience

(Former) Senior Foreign Counsel at Kim & Chang (IP & International Disputes)

(Former) Senior Foreign Counsel at Yulchon LLC

(Former) Senior Associate at Baker & McKenzie and Paul Hastings

Led victories and high-value settlements in major patent disputes among global ICT and biotechnology leaders, including semiconductors, displays, and next-generation light source technologies.

Admissions

Member of the California State Bar

Registered Patent Attorney before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

