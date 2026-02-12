Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 02:06 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ToolGen Enters 'Harvest Season' for Global IP Monetization; Appoints Litigation & Negotiation Expert Dave Koo as CLO

  • Driving tangible monetization from a dramatically expanded patent portfolio
  • EVP Yoori Kim establishes a strong foundation for revenue generation by securing core IP assets
  • New CLO Dave Koo: "Armed with proven assets, I will lead global patent litigation and licensing negotiations"

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolGen (CEO Jong-sang Ryu), a leader in gene-editing technology, announced the appointment of Dave Boncheun Koo, a U.S. attorney and renowned expert in international litigation and negotiation, as its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Executive Vice President. This strategic move signals ToolGen's determination to aggressively enforce its global patent rights and convert its intellectual property (IP) into substantial and recurring revenue.

Dave Boncheun Koo

This strategic reinforcement reflects management's unwavering commitment to translate ToolGen's robust IP portfolio into measurable royalty income and sustainable cash flow worldwide.

EVP Yoori Kim, who leads ToolGen's IP business, has significantly strengthened the company's CRISPR RNP (Ribonucleoprotein) patent portfolio through 2025, equipping ToolGen with "decisive weaponry" for monetization. Furthermore, she established a dominant strategic foundation by securing a ruling from the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to resume Interference proceedings, reinforcing the strength and priority of ToolGen's foundational patents. ToolGen noted that her sophisticated roadmap and extensive IP groundwork have officially ushered the company into the "Revenue Generation Phase."

A company official stated, "While EVP Kim flawlessly consolidated the technical and legal assets essential for monetization, EVP Koo will serve as the 'Closer' (Game Changer)-deploying these assets to finalize negotiations and deliver results. He is a proven master of litigation and negotiation, with a track record of leading complex disputes among global conglomerates to successful outcomes."

Dual-Track Strategy: Litigation and Interference

Upon assuming his role, EVP Koo will be focused on two strategic priorities: accelerating patent monetization through global litigation and successfully concluding the U.S. Interference proceedings to be resumed. ToolGen will mobilize its full resources to pursue ongoing patent infringement actions against Vertex, which were filed sequentially in the UK (April), the Netherlands (September), and the U.S. (November) in 2025. Leveraging over 25 years of expertise in high-stakes dispute resolution at top-tier law firms like Kim & Chang, Koo will seek just compensation from global companies using ToolGen's patented technologies without authorization while simultaneously advancing favorable licensing agreements. In parallel, he will execute a rigorous and persuasive advocacy in the upcoming U.S. Interference proceedings to defend ToolGen's technological leadership and foundational patent rights.

"EVP Yoori Kim has done an exceptional job expanding and fortifying our core patent portfolio, completing our preparation for monetization," said EVP Dave Koo. "Now is the time to deploy our full capabilities to win infringement actions worldwide while executing a flawless strategy in the resumed Interference proceedings. We will demonstrate the value of ToolGen's foundational patents through concrete financial results."

He added, "Litigations in major jurisdictions like the UK, the Netherlands, and the U.S. are a critical battlefield for maximizing shareholder value. I will lead negotiations to ensure that global corporations pay fair royalties for our peerless gene-editing technology, and that the results are clearly visible in ToolGen's financial performance."

[Profile: Dave Boncheun Koo, Executive Vice President & CLO]

Education

  • B.A. in Molecular and Cell Biology, UC Berkeley
  • J.D., Loyola Law School

Key Experience

  • (Former) Senior Foreign Counsel at Kim & Chang (IP & International Disputes)
  • (Former) Senior Foreign Counsel at Yulchon LLC
  • (Former) Senior Associate at Baker & McKenzie and Paul Hastings
  • Led victories and high-value settlements in major patent disputes among global ICT and biotechnology leaders, including semiconductors, displays, and next-generation light source technologies.

Admissions

  • Member of the California State Bar
  • Registered Patent Attorney before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
ToolGen Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890943/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668732/Toolgen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toolgen-enters-harvest-season-for-global-ip-monetization-appoints-litigation--negotiation-expert-dave-koo-as-clo-302685448.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.