Amrize today announced the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Robert S. Rivkin has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee after serving as a member of the Audit Committee since June 2025. Holli Ladhani has been appointed to the Audit Committee as a qualified audit committee financial expert. She continues to serve as a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.

Theresa Drew steps down from the Board and her resignation is not related to a disagreement on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices. The Board sincerely thanks Ms. Drew for her service and many contributions to the company's success.

These changes are effective immediately.

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.

Learn more at amrize.com

