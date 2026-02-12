Anzeige
12.02.2026 03:06 Uhr
Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee: TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 Program Highlights City-Wide Creativity Across Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 (TCS2026) will present an expanded lineup of programs under its core concept of FUTURE VINTAGE, offering visitors a city-wide experience of contemporary creativity across Tokyo.

TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 main image

City Wide Program

At the heart of TCS2026 is the City Wide Program, which transforms Tokyo itself into a creative platform. Across nine areas-each with its own history, culture, and identity-fashion, design, art, and craft installations will unfold throughout the city. Visitors are invited to walk between districts, encountering creativity as part of everyday urban life and experiencing Tokyo's diverse expressions through movement and exploration.

Tokyo Vintage Fashion Week

A new official program, Tokyo Vintage Fashion Week, will take place from March 13 to March 15, 2026, at Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Plaza.

Approximately 100 vendors will participate in a vintage market showcasing diverse items, alongside a fashion show that reinterprets the stories, contexts, and craftsmanship embedded in vintage pieces. The program highlights how vintage culture continues to evolve and connect to future styles.

Focus Exhibition: "Tokyo Trace"

Tokyo Trace is a focus exhibition that explores how Tokyo shapes creative expression. Rather than serving merely as a backdrop, the city leaves traces through encounters, landscapes, and cultural layers.

The inaugural edition will spotlight NOMARHYTHM TEXTILE, a globally recognized Japanese textile brand, examining how Tokyo's influence is woven into its creative process. The exhibition will be held from March 13 to March 15, 2026, at Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Plaza.

Collaboration with the Mainichi Fashion Awards

Continuing from the previous year, TCS2026 will collaborate with the Mainichi Fashion Awards, one of Japan's most established fashion honors founded in 1983. Through this partnership, TCS highlights Japan's fashion culture from both historical and contemporary perspectives, strengthening its international presence.

About the TCS2026 Logo

The TCS2026 logo symbolizes Tokyo's ability to continuously generate new styles while embracing accumulated cultural layers. Inspired by cherry blossoms-an icon of spring and renewal-the design reflects the city's creative energy, where diverse influences converge and past expressions evolve into future forms.

Through these programs, TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 presents Tokyo as a living archive of creativity-where past, present, and future intersect.

TCS2026 logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889618/TCS2026_KV.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875850/Tokyo_Creative_Salon_Executive_Committee_LPR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tokyo-creative-salon-2026-program-highlights-city-wide-creativity-across-tokyo-302683262.html

