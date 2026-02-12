Amid the packed schedule of the APEC 2026 First Senior Officials' Meeting and Related Meetings, a series of city visits offered delegates a refreshing and engaging break. Through walks blending technology, ecology and local culture, they experienced the vibrant character of Guangzhou.

Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - On February 2, the event titled "Ecology and Humanity" guided APEC delegates through the Guangzhou Culture & Arts Centre, Haizhu National Wetland Park, and the Canton Orchid Garden. After the visit, delegates were amazed by the richness of the city's culture.

A city walk through Guangzhou: APEC delegates gain insider's glimpse into culture, tech & green development

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/283551_c6fcddcdf42148e5_001full.jpg

In the following days, delegates immersed themselves in Lingnan culture during a walk through Xiguan. They explored the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, Yongqing Fang, and Lychee Bay, tried their hand at writing the character "Fu" in calligraphy, enjoyed Cantonese opera performances, and took photos with performers in traditional costume.

Another highlight was the visit to Guangzhou's Omni-Space Intelligent Experience Center on February 4. APEC delegates examined low-altitude transportation equipment including unmanned aerial vehicles and intelligent passenger aircraft. During an immersive trial ride in the EH216-S autonomous passenger aerial vehicle by EHang, participants were visibly impressed as they felt firsthand the technological charm of future mobility.

On the evening of February 9, delegates boarded the all-electric sightseeing vessel "Quanyun" for a Pearl River Night Cruise. Captivated by the stunning nightscapes along the river, guests expressed their awe throughout the journey.

From cultural heritage and natural wetlands to smart technology and vibrant river views, these city walks have provided APEC delegates with memorable glimpses into Guangzhou's harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, leaving them with lasting impressions of the city's unique charm.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283551

Source: Global News