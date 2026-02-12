United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging Showcases Group Synergy and Fosters Global Collaboration at WHX 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosting the largest booth at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, United Imaging, a global innovator in AI-powered advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, showcased the strength of its integrated portfolio and group synergy. A major highlight was the debut of the uSONIQUE ultrasound family, alongside strengthened collaborations with leading hospitals and healthcare institutions worldwide.

The debut at WHX 2026 marks the first official appearance of the uSONIQUE ultrasound family in the MENA region. Built upon the new uEDGETEC intelligent ultrasound platform, uSONIQUE offers comprehensive solutions for General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Women's Health, and Point-of-Care applications. uSONIQUE places a strong emphasis on streamlined workflow and intelligent assistance. From automated transducer recognition through image acquisition, automated measurement and quantification, and report generation, many routine steps can be automated, eliminating unnecessary manual sonographer actions. This helps standardize exams and significantly reduce manual workload. The system combines a rich suite of quantitative tools with an ergonomic design and intuitive interface, supporting both precision and efficiency in daily clinical practice.

In MRI, United Imaging features uMR Astra, a high-end 3T MRI system designed as an ultimate solution for care. With a brand-new generation of RF architecture and advanced AI features, it delivers tailored solutions for different users across the MRI journey. For patients, full-size SuperFlex, fully adaptable wearable coils and a full-sensory comfort environment ensure a comfortable and relaxing MRI experience. For technicians, a full-process AI workflow and lightweight coil design with no swinging traps provide a streamlined and efficient workflow. For doctors, an exclusive AI artifact solution monitors and eliminates artifacts throughout the imaging process, and combined with high-channel, high-density coils, the system enables exclusive one-stop clinical solutions for a wide range of diagnostic needs.

In CT, United Imaging highlights the uCT SiriuX, an ultra-high-resolution dual-wide coverage CT system. The system features a proprietary twin-ring gantry integrating dual-wide (16 cm) Ultrix detectors and two liquid-metal bearing X-ray tubes, enabling ultra-high-resolution 4D whole-heart dynamic imaging and synchronized whole-organ dynamic imaging. In aortic valve assessment, uCT SiriuX enables intuitive 3D dynamic visualization prior to TAVR procedures while minimizing motion and metal artifacts, improving the visualization of bioprosthetic valves and supporting early detection of post-TAVR complications.

In molecular imaging, United Imaging highlights the uMI Panvivo PET/CT family. uMI Panvivo ES/EX, with Axial Field of View (AFOV) of 53 cm and 71 cm, respectively, can be extended from uMI Panvivo based on its modular detector and air-cooling design, delivering robust performance while boosting clinical and research capabilities, especially in imaging of brain-heart connection, brain-gut axis, Yttrium-90 treatment assessment and pediatric patients. The full integration of AI makes it a powerful platform to reach optimal efficiency and improved diagnostic confidence. Most importantly, the on-site upgrade, performed within the same room, ensures a rapid and seamless transition to secure investment in the future.

The company's capabilities extend beyond imaging to cover the full continuum of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation. In radiotherapy, uRT-linac 506c, integrating a diagnostic CT scanner directly into the linear accelerator, enables the direct use of high-definition CT imaging data for radiation therapy planning and guidance. The AI-driven online adaptive therapy is driving a fundamental upgrade of the radiotherapy paradigm. The intelligent "All-in-One" workflow streamlines the treatment process, cutting the duration from days to minutes and improving care for emergency patients.

In the health management field, United Imaging launched its line of medical-grade smart wearables: uOrigin Hearing Aid, and continuous glucose monitoring system, uCGM, all powered by native AI, enable personalized, intelligent health management, elevating personal health management from consumer-grade to professional medical standards.

United Imaging Intelligence (UII), the company's AI subsidiary, demonstrated how its comprehensive AI portfolio is advancing smart healthcare globally. At WHX 2026, UII highlighted the uAI Clinical Portal (uCP), featuring over 60 AI applications across imaging modalities and disease areas. UII also showcased the uAI Research Portal (uRP), a zero-code platform that streamlines AI development workflow and accelerates research discovery. Furthermore, the uAI Quality Control Portal (uQP) delivers both real-time and retrospective quality analysis of radiological images, helping reduce repeat scans and elevate imaging quality across institutions. In addition, uMetaGenesis transforms equipment operational data into actionable, real-time insights-enabling proactive maintenance strategies and minimizing unplanned scanner downtime. UII further extends its AI portfolio into advanced visualization. uAI MERITS Gesture-Controlled 3D Visualization, powered by 7DGS hyper-realistic rendering and an advanced 3D display, enables intuitive, goggle-free visualization of medical images through precise hand-gesture control.

During WHX, United Imaging connected leading global healthcare institutions to foster collaboration, introducing AI-powered innovations and solutions that deliver real-world clinical value while building new strategic partnerships to advance healthcare based on local needs.

Zhongshan Hospital, one of China's top-class A tertiary general hospitals, is co-developing and deploying multi-scenario medical AI agents with United Imaging, spanning radiology, interventional radiology, surgery, customer service, EMR, and quality control management-enabling intelligent clinical practice across departments.

At Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, a hospital with over 180 years of history, an AI Smart Radiotherapy Center uses United Imaging's cloud-based intelligent hub to digitize the entire radiotherapy workflow. Target contouring, treatment planning, and quality control are completed within minutes, while integration with a CT-linac enables online adaptive radiotherapy, combining imaging, plan adjustment, and precise delivery in a single session to improve efficiency and individualized cancer care. The center will also serve as a key hub for international patients in Shanghai, offering personalized radiotherapy to patients from around the world.

Peking University Health Science Center, one of the leading medical institutions in China, is partnering with United Imaging to introduce a suite of innovative solutions supporting precision care and smart hospital development. The collaboration spans advanced imaging, intelligent interventional radiotherapy, AI-powered data management, and emergency radiotherapy, aiming to improve clinical efficiency, patient experience, and care quality across multiple scenarios.

United Imaging has also established partnerships with distinguished institutions from around the world, including Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Selgate Healthcare, Kmiyo University Hospital, Novacare Hospital, Oncu Group, and Sezin Medical Imaging, underscoring the company's commitment to bringing equal healthcare for all.

* Not all products are available in every market. Availability may vary by region, and specifications are subject to change.

