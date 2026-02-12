Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 06:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOBU HOSPITALITY TO LAUNCH NOBU HOTEL, RESTAURANT AND EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ISLAND RESIDENCES IN THE MALDIVES

An unparalleled island escape blending Nobu's timeless style with the natural beauty of the Maldives

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, is pleased to announce the debut of Nobu Hotel, Residences, and Restaurant Maldives located in the province of Laamu Atoll on the private island ofMunyafushi. Developed in partnership with Sarat International, this landmark project marks Nobu's first venture into the Maldives.

Drone rendering of Nobu Hotel, Residences, and Restaurant Maldives

Sarat International is pleased to announce its successful partnership with Sarat Investments. Led by Managing Director, Ali Ahsan, Sarat International further strengthens its strategic presence in the Maldives with the appointment of Engr. Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Alkhudair as Chief Advisor of Sarat International.

Set amid the turquoise waters and pristine beaches of the Indian Ocean, the resort will feature 26 one- and two-bedroom beach villas and 30 one- and two-bedroom overwater villas.Each space will reflect Nobu's signature style-clean lines, natural textures, and a calming color palette of privacy and sophistication.

Defining the uniqueness of this development is the ultra-limited offering of just 10 Nobu Island Estate Residences, each positioned on its own private island. This rare collection affords one of the most coveted opportunities in the Maldives-private island ownership enriched by seamless access to Nobu's world-renowned hospitality, dining, and resort amenities.

Each Nobu Island Estate Residence will deliver the ultimate expression of the Nobu lifestyle: luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, spacious pavilion-style living and dining areas ideal for entertaining, and private beachfronts with direct ocean access, and even its own private yacht - perfect for exploring the surrounding waters - all framed by stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Owners will enjoy unmatched privacy while being only moments away-by boat-from the hotel's restaurants, spa, fitness facilities, and curated experiences.

At the heart of the experience will be a Nobu restaurant set on its own private island, complete with bar and lounge, serving Chef Nobu's iconic Japanese Peruvian cuisine. Additional amenities include a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a diving center, tennis courts, event spaces, and a stunning main swimming pool for relaxed leisure and gatherings. Architecture and interiors will draw inspiration from Nobu's Japanese heritage, expressed through angular forms, dynamic flow, and a harmonious integration with the island's lush landscapes and ocean vistas.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said:
"The Maldives is a highly sought-after tourist destination that has long been on our radar for a unique resort concept.Before we embarked on this journey, we envisioned something truly special.As part of the new generation of Maldives hotels, we aim to set a new standard of rarity.Our priority is to create a superior island experience rather than follow a formulaic approach - one where design, world-class dining, and the natural environment harmoniously coexist."

Ali Ahsan, Managing Director, Sarat International, said:
"We are proud to partner with Nobu Hospitality to introduce a project that redefines luxury living in the Maldives, and equally proud to be partnering with Sarat Investments on this landmark development. From the outset, our shared vision has been to create a destination that feels both rare and deeply connected to its natural surroundings. The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Island Estate Residences represent a truly unparalleled opportunity-private islands that combine thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship, and world-class hospitality. We look forward to bringing this extraordinary retreat to life and welcoming discerning owners and guests."


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902692/DRONE_RENDER.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645978/Nobu_Hospitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobu-hospitality-to-launch-nobu-hotel-restaurant-and-exclusive-private-island-residences-in-the-maldives-302685922.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.