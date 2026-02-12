Regulatory News:

Celyad Oncology (Euronext: CYAD) ("Celyad" or the "Company"), today announced the acquisition by CellProthera of C-Cathez, the transendocardial catheter originally developed by Celyad Oncology. The acquisition is a decisive step for CellProthera as it prepares to enter Phase 3 clinical trial, with the transendocardial catheter as a cornerstone of its therapeutic approach, enabling targeted delivery of stem cells directly into damaged cardiac tissue. The transaction relates to all intellectual property rights and associated technical documentation.

Under the terms of the agreement, the consideration consists of (i) a purchase price of up to €5 million payable in instalments tied to milestones, and (ii) future royalties on net sales.

The consideration being entirely deferred, the transaction will not impact Celyad Oncology's current cash runway, which is currently anticipated to extend into Q3-2026

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a biotechnology company focused primarily on unlocking the potential of its intellectual property. The Company is headquartered in Mont Saint-Guibert, Belgium. For more information, visit www.celyad.com.

About CellProthera

CellProthera is a regenerative cell therapy developer specializing in ischemic diseases, with a leading program in myocardial infarction. CellProthera has developed a unique GMP-compliant cell manufacturing process as well as proprietary automation technology for in vitro production of a large quantity of purified, expanded CD34+ cells. Its lead therapy ProtheraCytes, is an autologous cell therapy targeted to regenerate various damaged tissues, including cardiac tissue. ProtheraCytes is registered as an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product ATMP by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). CellProthera is headquartered in Mulhouse, France.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs about and expectations for the Company's updated strategic business model, including associated potential benefits, transactions and partnerships, statements regarding the potential value of the Company's IP, statements regarding the Company's financial statements and cash runway, statements regarding the Company's future fundraising plans, statements regarding the Company's hiring plans, statements regarding the continuation of the Company's existence and statements concerning this sale of the catheter. The words "will," "potential," "continue," "target," "project," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and important factors which might cause actual events, results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the material uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of its updated strategic business model; the Company's ability to develop its IP assets and enter into partnerships with outside parties; the Company's ability to enforce its patents and other IP rights; the possibility that the Company may infringe on the patents or IP rights of others and be required to defend against patent or other IP rights suits; the possibility that the Company may not successfully defend itself against claims of patent infringement or other IP rights suits, which could result in substantial claims for damages against the Company; the possibility that the Company may become involved in lawsuits to protect or enforce its patents, which could be expensive, time-consuming, and unsuccessful; the Company's ability to protect its IP rights throughout the world; the potential for patents held by the Company to be found invalid or unenforceable; and other risks identified in the latest Annual Report of Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

