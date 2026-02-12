KARL LAGERFELD unveils its Spring-Summer 2026 campaign, From Paris with Love, starring cultural icon Paris Hilton for the second consecutive season. Captured through the lens of long-time brand collaborator Chris Colls at the Maison's headquarters, 21 Rue Saint-Guillaume in Paris, the global campaign spans the KARL LAGERFELD, KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, and KARL LAGERFELD PARIS collections.

"Shooting the campaign at 21 Rue Saint-Guillaume was incredibly inspiring," says Paris Hilton. "Stepping into Karl's world felt personal and true to the DNA of both Karl and the brand. It wasn't about looking back but being present in a space where his legacy continues to evolve."

Moving through the Maison with ease and confidence, Paris Hilton brings her signature glamour and charisma to KARL LAGERFELD's universe through playful digital storytelling. The still imagery balances her personality with the House's timeless codes: the main campaign embraces signature black-and-white, KARL LAGERFELD JEANS introduces pop-inflected colors, and the KARL LAGERFELD PARIS US campaign reflects a colorful, fresh spring attitude and assured femininity. Across all collections, Paris' energy elevates the Maison's aesthetic, creating a modern, empowered expression of style.

Sean O'Pry fronts the men's collection with sleek, understated presence. His refined yet relaxed approach, combined with his natural chemistry with Paris Hilton, brings contemporary energy across ready-to-wear and accessories, anchored by the hero image outside the Paris Maison HQ.

The K/Autograph range returns as the season's centerpiece, its iconic graphic hardware showcasing Karl's original autograph and reinforcing the Maison's signature aesthetic.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition, and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

Featuring Parisian-inspired classics with a rock-chic attitude, the brand portfolio includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, bags, small leather goods, footwear, fragrances and eyewear. Additional categories include the KARL LAGERFELD MAISON furniture collection and international hospitality projects. The Maison's creative vision is led by Creative Director Hun Kim; other members of the KARL family are Brand Ambassador Sebastien Jondeau, and Sustainability Ambassador Amber Valletta, amongst others.

KARL LAGERFELD connects with consumers at more than 200 stores worldwide including premium wholesale and franchise partners with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand has a robust digital presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and its KARL.COM flagship.

In 2019, KARL LAGERFELD joined the Fashion Pact, a global sustainability initiative seeking to transform the fashion industry through objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and ocean protection.

