Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff mit Verteidigungs-Power - Antimony Resources im Anleger-Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bracco Group: Bracco and ACIST Medical Systems Announce European Launch of ACIST Pro Diagnostic System

Next-generation variable-rate contrast management system designed to advance precision, safety, and efficiency in image-guided cardiovascular procedures

MILAN, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACIST Medical Systems, Inc., a Bracco Group company and a global leader in advanced contrast management technologies, today announced the launch in selected markets in Europe of the ACIST Pro Diagnostic System, a next-generation variable-rate contrast management solution designed to advance precision, safety and efficiency in image-guided cardiovascular procedures.

Bracco Logo

The CE Mark was granted under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), which confirms compliance with applicable EU safety, health, and environmental protection standards. ACIST Pro is the evolution of ACIST's automated contrast delivery technology, ACIST CVi, which revolutionized cardiac catheterization laboratory contrast management by replacing manual injection with automated, real-time precision. Clinical use of the ACIST CVi system has demonstrated outcomes compared to manual injection, including on average 45ml reduction of contrast use1, a 30 percent reduction in CI-AKI1,2, and an average of five minutes saved per case.3

"The launch of ACIST Pro is an important step in our ongoing effort to advance precision imaging across specialties," said Dr. Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. "By thoughtfully evolving a trusted platform, we are responding to the real-world needs of today's interventional teams. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions that support quality, safety, and sustainability in diagnostic imaging."

"Building on the trusted ACIST CVi system, ACIST Pro is our next-generation solution, enhancing precision and efficiency in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. With its European launch, we are proud to bring this advanced technology to clinicians and continue our commitment to innovation in interventional imaging," said Brad Fox, CEO of ACIST Medical Systems.

With this European launch, Bracco and ACIST Medical Systems continue to advance their shared mission of delivering practical solutions that support precision, safety, and performance across interventional cardiology, radiology, and vascular care.

The ACIST Pro system was first introduced in Japan in 2025. Additional global availability is expected throughout 2026. FDA 510(k) clearance is pending in the United States. For more information about the ACIST Pro System, visit acist.com/acist-pro.

For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit https://www.bracco.com/.

About Bracco Group
Bracco Group was founded in 1927, operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries and is a recognized global leader in diagnostic imaging. With a workforce of over 3,800 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated from international markets, Bracco demonstrates a strong commitment to innovation by investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development. These investments are primarily focused on imaging diagnostics and medical devices. The Group holds more than 2,000 active patents worldwide.

Discover Bracco Imaging at www.bracco.com.

About ACIST Medical Systems
ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. is an interventional and diagnostic technology company with a portfolio of advanced products, including the world's first Rapid Exchange FFR and High Definition IVUS systems. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast imaging systems for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Through these products, ACIST is demonstrating its commitment to bringing unique and innovative technologies that simplify cardiovascular procedures and empower clinicians to treat patients with superior care. As part of the Bracco Group, ACIST benefits from the resources of a multinational conglomerate with broad expertise in cath lab technology and a dedication to continuous advancement. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, ACIST has a worldwide presence with over 300 direct employees and facilities in Silicon Valley, Heerlen, and Tokyo. To learn more about ACIST, visit www.acist.com.

Media Contacts:

Bracco Press Contact:
Carolina Bargoni
Bracco Imaging, Communications Director
Carolina.bargoni@bracco.com

ACIST Medical Systems Press Contact:
Angela Boner
ACIST, Marketing Communications Manager
Angela.boner@acistmedical.com

References
1 Minsinger KD, Kassis HM, Block CA, Sidhu M, Brown JR (2014) Meta-analysis of the effect of automated contrast injection devices versus manual injection and contrast volume on risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Am J Cardiol 113 (1): 49-53.
2 Call J, Sacrinty M, Applegate R, Little W, Santos R et al. (2006) Automated contrast injection in contemporary practice during cardiac catheterization and PCI: effects on contrast-induced nephropathy. J Invasive Cardiol 18 (10): 469-474.
3 Lehmann C, Hotaling M (2005) Saving time, saving money: a time and motion study with contrast management systems. J Invasive Cardiol 17 (2): 118-121.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712101/Bracco_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bracco-and-acist-medical-systems-announce-european-launch-of-acist-pro-diagnostic-system-302685760.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.