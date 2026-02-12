Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Delta Gold Technologies plc

New University Sponsorship Agreement - Penn State University, USA

12 February 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to announce a Research Sponsorship and exclusive Technology Licensing Agreement ("TLA") with Penn State University in Pennsylvania, USA ("Penn State").

Penn State's recent published work includes structures and methods for quantum computing using gold, which aligns closely with Delta's research at the University of Toronto.

This agreement forms part of Delta's long - term strategy to build a global centre of excellence and a world - class portfolio in quantum materials research across leading universities.

Commercial Terms:

Delta Gold will sponsor a first year research programme estimated to be up to USD $997,142 which will be paid to Penn State on a cost reimbursement basis. The research will extend existing work on gold - based quantum technologies with the aim of generating valuable intellectual property. The total cost reimbursable contract is for up to USD $2,991,426 over three years.

In return for funding the programme, Delta will receive from Penn State an exclusive, sublicensable, royalty - bearing licence to any resulting intellectual property ("IP"), permitting the Company to make, have made, use, import, offer for sale, and sell products in all fields except Human Health (the "Licence"). Delta will pay Penn State a running royalty of one percent (1%) on Net Sales of licensed products once cumulative Net Sales exceed USD $20,000,000.

The Parties will collaborate in good faith on the enforcement or defence of IP rights in any legal proceedings. The contract can be terminated by either party on 60 day notice.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We are very excited to work with Penn State, a top American University with extraordinary abilities in materials science and engineering. Amazingly, independently they were investigating the properties of nano scale gold and other materials for quantum computing at the same time as our work that is on-going at University of Toronto with similar materials. Signing an agreement with Penn State adds to our portfolio of potential IP and is a direct execution step of our mission to establish a "Centre of Excellence" in Quantum Computing Research. The opportunity for top universities to collaborate is extremely exciting in the developing field."

About Penn State

Penn State (The Pennsylvania State University) is a major public land - grant research institution founded in 1855. With its main campus at University Park (State College), it serves approximately 90,000 students across more than 20 campuses, offering over 275 degree programmes. Penn State has a leading materials science department, a strong global alumni network, and a longstanding commitment to research, philanthropy, and positive societal impact.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212