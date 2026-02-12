Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
12 February 2026
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that co-Portfolio Managers Ian Lance and Nick Purves, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company at 11.00am on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCvia:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/temple-bar-investment-trust-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
-ENDS-
For further information please contact:
Neil Winward
Partner- Investor Relations
Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone: 0203 427 3835
Email: neil.winward@frostrow.com
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323