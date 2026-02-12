Anzeige
Rohstoff mit Verteidigungs-Power - Antimony Resources im Anleger-Radar
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
12.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

12 February 2026


TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that co-Portfolio Managers Ian Lance and Nick Purves, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company at 11.00am on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/temple-bar-investment-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Neil Winward

Partner- Investor Relations

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 427 3835

Email: neil.winward@frostrow.com

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


