New research finds that battery safety rankings are not universal but highly dependent on application scenarios, and shows that LFP batteries can emit high levels of hydrogen fluoride, challenging their reputation as the "safest" chemistry.From ESS News The global transition to sustainable energy systems requires battery energy storage technologies that deliver both high performance and robust safety. While lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) currently dominate deployment, their safety limitations - particularly thermal runaway driven by flammable liquid electrolytes - remain a concern. Researchers from ...

