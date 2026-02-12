TraWell Co. S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL), global leader in baggage protection services, storage and ancillary solutions for travelers, announces the renewal of the concession for the provision of its baggage wrapping services at Miami International Airport (MIA), one of the Group's most strategic and high-traffic locations worldwide, until December 31, 2036.

Miami represents one of the most important hubs in TraWell Co.'s global network thanks to passenger volumes, the mix of international traffic and strategic relevance in the Americas. The renewal further strengthens the Group's presence in North America and supports long-term revenue visibility from a mature, high-performing airport asset.

Rudolph Gentile, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TraWell Co., commented:

"The renewal of the concession at Miami International Airport, together with the recent renewals in Europe, represents a particularly significant milestone for TraWell Co. With these agreements, the Group reaches a weighted average contract duration of more than five years, the highest level ever achieved in its more than 29 years of history. The multi-year concessions obtained ensure operational continuity, long-term visibility, and constitute a solid and structured foundation on which to plan investments, development, and value creation over the long term."

Daniel Valdespino, VP Business Development of Secure Wrap Group Inc., added:

"We are pleased to continue the commercial collaboration with Miami Airport and the joint venture with TraWell Co. partners."

Substantial Increase in the Weighted Average Duration of Concessions

Following the renewal of the concession at Miami International Airport and the recent renewals in Portugal, TraWell Co. achieves a weighted average contract duration of more than five years. This result represents the highest level ever recorded since the Company's founding more than 29 years ago, and further strengthens the Group's revenue visibility and long-term planning capability.

The TraWell Co. Group

TraWell Co. is a global leader in baggage protection services, storage and ancillary solutions (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: BIT:TWL), the Company operates 128 points of sale in 46 airports, across 13 countries, with over 200 employees and more than 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. offers unique exposure to a portfolio of services dedicated to travelers and benefits from the structural growth of air traffic and demand for value-added services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211113302/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Edoardo Zarghetta

Edoardo.zarghetta@trawellco.com