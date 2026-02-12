Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Resourcing Tomorrow has announced the first confirmed speakers for a new senior-level conference focused on mining and critical minerals investment, taking place on 16-17 April 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong.



Produced by Beacon Events, headquartered in Hong Kong, the launch builds on Resourcing Tomorrow's long-established London platform, which has convened senior leaders across mining, capital and government for over 20 years.

Carefully curated for senior decision-makers across investment, mining, banking, professional services and government, Resourcing Tomorrow Hong Kong will provide a clear, practical view of how mining investments work in practice, from capital structures and risk management through to project development and returns.



Confirmed speakers include:

Jason Chang, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, EMR Capital

Greg Fournier, Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking Asia Pacific Region, CIBC Hong Kong

Ling Lu, Managing Director, Metals and Mining, Standard Chartered Bank

George Fang, Board Member and Executive Vice Chairman, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

David Bo, Independent Director, Zijin Mining

Samson Li, Senior Analyst, Commodity Discovery Fund

The 2026 agenda will focus on key investment themes shaping global mining and critical minerals markets, including understanding mining risk, Chinese and Asian capital engagement, gold and precious metals, critical minerals and battery supply chains, midstream and processing, and geopolitical risk in a fragmenting global environment.



In addition to the main conference programme, Resourcing Tomorrow Hong Kong will feature interactive leadership roundtables, closed-door discussions, and structured networking designed to encourage informed, senior-level dialogue.



Andrew Thake, Divisional Director at Resourcing Tomorrow, said:

"Stronger outcomes in mining and critical minerals are achieved when capital markets clearly understand how the sector works, where value is created, and how risk and reward are balanced over time. Resourcing Tomorrow Hong Kong is designed to provide that clarity, helping investors engage with the sector with greater confidence and understanding."

Further speakers and programme details will be announced in the lead-up to April 2026.



Get involved at resourcingtomorrow.com/hongkong

