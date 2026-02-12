A white paper from Enteligent says an 800V direct current architecture linking solar and storage directly to data centers can cut capital costs, reduce copper use and improve efficiency compared with conventional alternating current systems.From pv magazine USA The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is leading to changes in data center electrical systems. Modern AI training clusters now require 50 kW to 100 kW per rack. Traditional AC-based power systems struggle to meet these demands. According to a white paper by Enteligent, a California-based developer of DC-to-DC power electronics, these ...

