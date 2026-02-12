Firm recognised for sixth consecutive year by clients and peers with rankings across 10 industries and capabilities

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, ranked in the Financial Times 2026 UK Leading Management Consultants List for the sixth consecutive year. Rankings are based on peer and client relationships and satisfaction.

A total of 823 rankings were determined by Statista surveys completed by clients and peers of 169 consultancies in 16 sectors and 15 types of consulting services.

North Highland was recognized in 10 categories, including:

People performance

Consumer goods retail

Energy, utilities environment

Financial institutions services

Healthcare life sciences

Internet, media entertainment

Public social sector

Travel, transportation logistics

Digital transformation

Organisation change

"At North Highland, we combine talent with technology to turn our clients' strategy into business value," said Anthony Shaw, North Highland EMEA CEO and senior managing director. "This acknowledgement by our peers and clients is hugely appreciated and reaffirms our commitment to taking a pragmatic, people-first approach to business transformation with a focus on delivering lasting business impact."

Click here to see the full results of the 2026 UK Leading Management Consultants report by Financial Times.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260212978137/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com