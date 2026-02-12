Hublot SA: HUBLOT ANNOUNCES JUNG KOOK AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, BRIDGING WORLDS OF WATCHMAKING AND MUSIC

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot proudly welcomes Jung Kook, global artist, performer, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS, as its new Global Brand Ambassador. The announcement has been celebrated in Seoul, marking the fusion of two worlds that have redefined what it means to be original: a watchmaker that reshaped modern horology and an artist who reshaped the sound and rhythm of a generation. From the first fusion of gold and rubber in 1980, to the shockwave of the Big Bang in 2005 and now the reinvention of the Big Bang Original Unico, Hublot has turned innovation into identity. Jung Kook mirrors that same spirit: blending genres, creativity, emotions and instinct. The collaboration is not a coincidence; it is a convergence. Both the artist and Hublot go back to their origins, carrying with them the unmistakable DNA that makes them stand apart.

On the partnership, Jung Kook stated: "Performing Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup in 2022, with Hublot as Official Timekeeper of the competition, was a moment where time and music felt connected. Now, collaborating with Hublot feels like that moment coming full circle. I've always admired the brand's confidence, its craftsmanship, its way of creating its own path.

Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO, affirmed: "Jung Kook is one of the most influential artists of his generation. His precision, his passion and his willingness to push boundaries reflect the very spirit of Hublot. Just as we continuously rethink, refine and re-engineer our creations, from the fusion of materials to the mastery of our in-house movements, Jung Kook carries the spirit of evolution, always transforming, always original. We are honored to welcome him into the Hublot family."

BEYOND APPEARANCES: THE INNER ESSENCE WITHIN JUNG KOOK X HUBLOT

Just as Hublot has evolved through innovation and reinvention, both are defined by depth and substance. In the same way, Hublot reveals its essence through mastery of its manufacture, the fusion of materials and technologies and the creation of its in-house Unico movement.

In 2005, Hublot did more than introduce a watch: it ignited a modern revolution. With the Big Bang, Hublot took fusion and turned it into modern alchemy, created a new visual language and established a design that that has marked two decades, defining Hublot's legacy and continuing to shape what's next. Since 2013, the year of his debut on stage, Jung Kook has blended genres, creativity and emotions, shaping a voice unmistakably his own. Today, with the 2026 announcement of Jung Kook as Global Brand Ambassador, Hublot celebrates the meeting of an artist who redefines originality and a watch that has just returned to its own beginnings with the Big Bang Original Unico.

WHY THE BIG BANG ORIGINAL UNICO BELONGS ON JUNG KOOK'S WRIST

The Big Bang Original Unico, launched in January 2026, carries twenty years of Hublot mastery, from the very first fusion in 1980, to the design revolution of 2005, to its reinvention in 2026. It is built layer by layer, just as the artist builds himself song by song. Jung Kook's career reflects a journey defined by ongoing growth and artistic exploration. His work continues to evolve in ways that build on past achievements while opening new creative possibilities. In this context, the Big Bang Original Unico serves as a meaningful partner that aligns with his individual style and artistic direction-rather than a symbol of any singular narrative. This is why the Big Bang Original Unico is not just a timepiece on his wrist. It is an extension of his creative code.

HUBLOT

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house movements, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euro). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

THE UNIQUENESS OF THE HUBLOT UNICO IN-HOUSE MOVEMENT

Born in 2010, the Unico was the first movement entirely designed, developed and manufactured in-house by Hublot, marking a new era of independence, innovation and identity for the brand. Over the years, it has evolved into a bold and unmistakable signature of Hublot watchmaking, known for its robust and revolutionary chronograph design.

With standout features like a front-facing column wheel, silicon escapement, the Unico movement is a mechanical force that's as visually striking as it is technically advanced. It's not just what powers the watch, it's what defines it.

Key features include an integrated flyback chronograph precise to 1/8th of a second for instant reset and restart, an accuracy of -2/+4 seconds per day, a 72-hour power reserve. The movement also holds five patented innovations, covering: dual oscillating clutches, an anti-trembling system, a "zero friction" ratchet wheel blocker, a fine balance wheel adjustment system and constant-pressure friction system for the minute counter all rigorously tested through Hublot's Chronofiable protocol to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and precision.

