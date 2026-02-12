DJI starts a big sales event for DJI ROMO

DJI's Popular All-in-One Robot Vacuum Delivers Millimeter-Level Obstacle Sensing and Sensational Cleaning Performance Using Advanced Drone Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced a big sales event for DJI ROMO, the company's first all-in-one robot vacuum. Starting Wednesday, February 11, 2026, across select European markets, promotions will be available on the official DJI store and Amazon. Please check your local DJI Store and Amazon pages for specific details.

Big Savings on Select ROMO Models

ROMO uses millimeter-level obstacle-sensing technology from DJI's flagship drones. The combination of advanced sensors, smart algorithms, and ultra-strong suction delivers ultimate coverage for cleaning both hard-surface floors and carpets, making it hassle-free and powerful. Furthermore, its intelligent self-cleaning system handles maintenance automatically, freeing the user to enjoy a clean home with minimal effort.

Limited-time discounts are currently offered for the following ROMO models:

DJI ROMO S: From €1299 down to €849, up to 35% off

DJI ROMO P: From €1899 down to €1195, up to 37% off

After-Sales Service Policy

Purchasing the Extended Protection Plan provides an additional one-year warranty after the product's official warranty period ends. Covered parts include the robot and base station. For a full list of details, please visit: https://store.dji.com/product/dji-extended-protection-plan-dji-romo

To learn more about ROMO: https://www.romo.tech/

