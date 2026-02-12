Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Rohstoff mit Verteidigungs-Power - Antimony Resources im Anleger-Radar
WKN: A0MMP1 | ISIN: US11133T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5B9
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
88 Leser
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Platform Achieves 508% Year Over Year Growth in January

January 2026 ADV of $365 billion, highlighting sustained institutional scale following breakout year

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform processed an average of $365 billion in daily repo transactions during January, with volumes totaling $7.3 trillion. The daily average is a 508% increase year-over-year during the same month in 2025, underscoring the continued institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement at scale as the platform sustains momentum from a breakout year.

"Adoption of DLR is being driven by the real, day-to-day value institutions are seeing as the platform scales across a growing client base and expanding use cases, said Horacio Barakat, Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "In 2026, our focus is on extending that scale into intraday funding, enhanced collateral mobility, and a wider range of tokenized asset classes, while maintaining the interoperability, resilience, and trust required to operate at institutional scale."

DLR continues to expand beyond foundational repo workflows into more complex institutional use cases, including sponsored and intraday repo, supporting the efficient movement of high-quality collateral throughout the trading day. These capabilities support greater precision in liquidity management, helping reduce financing costs and improve liquidity across the securities lending market.

As innovation and market momentum push tokenization into its next phase, institutions are increasingly relying on trusted infrastructure partners to support this evolution. Broadridge is unlocking new opportunities across global capital markets by connecting traditional and digital financial ecosystems. To learn more, please visit Broadridge's DLR platform.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500 Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contact:
Linda.Namias@Broadridge.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadridges-distributed-ledger-repo-platform-achieves-508-year-over-year-growth-in-january-302685941.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
