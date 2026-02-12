Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 14.50% Notes due 12/02/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and NGN25,000,000 each) debt-like XS3295102043 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 12/02/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and GBP1,000.00 each) debt-like XS3256708515 -- securities Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Floating Rate Callable Notes due 12/02/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3289964648 -- (and including) EUR199,000) securities 3.750% Reset Callable Notes due 12/02/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3289969951 -- (and including) EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

