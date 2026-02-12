Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Dow Jones News
12.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
12-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
12/02/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
14.50% Notes due 12/02/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of       Debt and 
NGN25,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3295102043 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 12/02/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Debt and 
GBP1,000.00 each)                                   debt-like     XS3256708515 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 
 
Floating Rate Callable Notes due 12/02/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3289964648 --  
(and including) EUR199,000)                              securities 
 
 
3.750% Reset Callable Notes due 12/02/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3289969951 --  
(and including) EUR199,000)                              securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 417878 
EQS News ID:  2275100 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2275100&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
