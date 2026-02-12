Jupiter International Ltd has commissioned a 1 GW mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) solar cell manufacturing facility in India, increasing its total installed capacity to nearly 2 GW from 959 MW.From pv magazine USA Jupiter International has commissioned a 1 GW mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility at its Baddi site in Himachal Pradesh, increasing its total installed capacity to nearly 2 GW from 959 MW. The new facility has been developed by Jupiter Solartech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter International. The company said the expansion is expected to double its local workforce, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...