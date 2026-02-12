Splio is setting prediction as the new CRM standard and the future interface for AI agents

The company has evolved Tinyclues AI, initially focused on predictive AI, into an AI enhanced with generative and agentic capabilities, now integrated at the core of its platform

Commercial launch of the AI-first CRM powered by Tinyclues AI

Launch of the Ask my CRM agent, an intelligent copilot to speed up decision-making and CRM execution based on customer data

The company is positioning itself as an AI-first company, already generating 30% of its revenue from AI and aiming for 50% in 2027

Splio announces the launch of its AI-first CRM powered by Tinyclues AI. Now integrated at the core of the platform, predictive AI helps brands orchestrate and personalize their communications at scale across every channel (email, SMS, RCS, WhatsApp...). Splio also unveils "Ask My CRM," its new AI agent designed as an intelligent marketing copilot that, plugged into each brand's customer data, makes customer knowledge easier to access, and speeds up day-to-day CRM management, from analysis to actionable recommendations.

Splio made the strategic choice early on to invest in AI, especially with the acquisition of Tinyclues in 2023, to get ahead of rapid changes in the CRM Market. Today, the company runs an AI-first model with 30% of its annual recurring revenue coming from its AI offerings. Companies such as Air France, Fnac Darty, SNCF Connect, Samsung, as well as ETAM, Maisons du Monde, Mademoiselle bio, and Cyrillus in retail, already rely on Tinyclues AI on a daily basis.

"We quickly recognized the value of predictive AI in CRM. Market acceleration, driven first by generative AI and now by the emergence of AI agents, has validated that view. Today, Splio is an AI-first company and aims to generate more than 50% of its revenue from AI, by 2027, through the deployment of Tinyclues AI at the core of its platform," says Antoine Scialom, Co-CEO of Splio.

By making prediction the heart of its AI-first CRM, the company enables brands to tackle personalization challenges at scale today, while laying the foundations for a CRM designed as the reference interface for an increasingly conversational and agentic customer relationship

"At the time of the Tinyclues acquisition, predictive AI was not yet at the center of conversations, but it was already being adopted by early adopters like Air France, Samsung, and Fnac Darty. Today, it has become essential to run CRM at the pace of market change. That's why we're integrating it directly into our new platform, to make its use broadly accessible. We felt it was necessary to evolve our AI to prepare brands now for the era of agentic commerce and conversation," says Antoine Parizot, Co-CEO of Splio.

Tinyclues AI at the core of Splio's CRM and an intelligent copilot to assist marketers

Tinyclues AI now underpins the products that make up Splio's CRM, including marketing automation and loyalty, by using prediction to make personalization and orchestration more effective.

Enhanced with generative and agentic capabilities on top of predictive AI, Tinyclues AI is emerging as a key building block for orchestrating customer engagement at scale, and in the future, for making CRM fully compatible with the new journeys enabled by agentic commerce.

"The integration of Tinyclues AI into Splio's marketing automation had a direct impact on our performance starting in Early Access. Predictive audiences enabled us to increase our average conversion rate threefold, while better targeting each campaign. In addition, we observed that for each A/B test campaign, 90% of our revenue is generated by 28% of our base. This has allowed us to focus our actions on the right segments, better prioritize our campaigns, and manage our CRM with greater precision," says Cédric Gourgeon, e-commerce director of Mademoiselle Bio.

Splio also unveils "Ask My CRM," an AI agent that acts as a copilot for marketing teams, providing insights to spot opportunities and context-aware recommendations from their own data. Connected in real time to each brand's database, it doesn't just execute queries, it understands the business context, "speaks CRM," and analyzes all available information. Every day, teams will be able to converse with their agent to diagnose performance drops, identify new campaign opportunities, and generate ready-to-use deliverables (reports, one-pagers, action plans), directly from customer data.

This new milestone is part of Splio's AI roadmap, with the goal of putting CRM back at the center as customer relationships become more conversational.

