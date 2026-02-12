DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist (AEMU LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 56.1454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4452537 CODE: AEMU LN ISIN: LU2277591868 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 417899 EQS News ID: 2275324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)