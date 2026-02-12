EQS-Ad-hoc: Luna 1.5 S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Re: $450,000,000 12%/12¾% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2032 (CUSIPs: L6100P AA5 / 550356 AA7; ISINs: USL6100PAA59 / US550356AA77) (the "PIK Dollar Notes") and €625,000,000 10½%/11¼% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2032 (Common Code: 314825438 / 314825497; ISINs: XS3148254389 / XS3148254975) (the "PIK Euro Notes" and together with the PIK Dollar Notes, the "PIK Notes"), in each case, issued by Luna 1.5 S.à r.l. (the "PIK Issuer", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") €800,000,000 5½% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (Common Code: 310079545 / 310079553; ISINs: XS3100795452 / XS3100795536) (the "SSNs" and together with the PIK Notes, the "Notes") issued by Luna 2.5 S.à r.l. (the "SSN Issuer", and together with the PIK Issuer, the "Issuers") February 12, 2026 The Issuers hereby notify holders of their respective Notes that their controlling shareholders, including funds affiliated with or managed by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (the "Sellers"), among others, have entered, indirectly through certain holding companies, into a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") with Oviedo Bidco S.L. (the "Acquiror"), an entity controlled by funds affiliated with or managed by Blackstone Inc. and EQT AB, for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in PE Luna Holding S.à r.l. and PE Luna Holding Offshore S.à r.l., the indirect parent companies of the Issuers (the "Acquisition"). Upon completion of the Acquisition, the SSNs and the term loan B facility under the SSN Issuer's senior facilities agreement are expected to remain outstanding, utilizing their "portability" features. The PIK Notes are expected to be redeemed in full on or about the completion date of the Acquisition. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including obtaining clearances from the competent antitrust and regulatory authorities, as well as the operational carve-out of the Argentinian business of the Group, which will be retained by the Sellers, prior to the completion date. Contact For further information, please contact: dbravol@urbaser.com / mbelsa@urbaser.com **************** This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Group or any of its affiliates, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any investment decision with respect to securities of the Group or its affiliates or any other company. This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Group's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Group does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This announcement contains inside information as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuers' obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation.



