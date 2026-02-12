Synsam AB: Synsam expands its investment to Swedish eyewear production - launches new brand Isak V

Synsam Group (Synsam) is launching the new eyewear brand Isak V, designed and manufactured in Sweden at the Group's Production and Innovation Center in Frösön, Jämtland. The launch marks a clear step in Synsam's continued reshoring of production from Asia to Sweden and represents a long-term commitment to local manufacturing, Swedish design expertise and job creation.

With Isak V, Synsam expands its "Made in Sweden" portfolio and meets growing demand for eyewear with a clear origin, high quality and carefully considered design - at an attractive price point.

In 2022, Synsam inaugurated its eyewear factory in Frösön, outside Östersund, as part of a strategic initiative to gradually bring production back to Sweden. Since then, production volumes have increased year by year, reaching approximately 100,000 frames in 2025. By 2028, annual production volumes are expected to exceed 250,000 frames at the modern facility, strengthening both the local industry and Synsam's control over the entire value chain.

"With Isak V, we continue to invest in Swedish design and manufacturing. By consolidating design, innovation and production in Sweden, we strengthen our competitiveness, reduce dependency on global supply chains and take responsibility for long-term job creation and skills development in the region. At the same time, we can offer customers a new brand with modern, confident design and high quality at an attractive price," says Håkan Lundstedt, President and CEO of Synsam Group.

Isak V - the latest addition to the Made in Sweden portfolio

Isak V comprises 14 ophthalmic acetate frames and three sunglasses, all designed and produced at Synsam's Production and Innovation Center in Frösön. The collection is characterized by a modern Scandinavian design, where the combination of acetate fronts and metal temples creates a timeless and masculine expression.

The collection will be available in all Synsam stores across the Nordic region from 12 February 2026.

Isak V has been developed to complement Synsam's existing Made in Sweden range and represents an important part of the Group's long-term strategy to grow through proprietary brands. The initiative reinforces Synsam's position as the leading optical retailer player in the Nordic region.

About Isak V

14 ophthalmic frames - Made in Sweden

3 sunglasses - Made in Sweden

Design: Scandinavian, modern and masculine, combining acetate and metal

Manufacturing: Frösön, Jämtland, Sweden

Recommended retail price: SEK 1,750

Jenny Fridh, Chief Communications Officer Synsam Group

+46 730277018, jenny.fridh@synsam.com

About Synsam Group Synsam Group is a leading optician group in the Nordic region, with a differentiated and affordable subscription offering. Synsam Group offers a wide range of products and services for eye health and eye fashion, catering to the customer's different lifestyles and needs. The group has approximately 4,000 employees, net sales of approximately SEK 6.9 billion (rolling twelve months until September 2025) and slightly more than 600 stores in the Nordics, operating under the brands Synsam, Synsam Outlet and Profil Optik in Denmark. Through digitalization, subscription services and other innovative concepts, Synsam Group is at the forefront of innovation in the Nordic optical retail market across multiple dimensions including customer journey, product offering and ESG. Synsam Group's share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (SYNSAM). www.synsamgroup.com