Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: 885421 | ISIN: FI0009002422 | Ticker-Symbol: OUTA
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 11:20
5,080 Euro
-4,15 % -0,220
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
49 Leser
Outokumpu Oyj: Share rewards from Outokumpu's share-based incentive programs

Outokumpu Corporation
Stock exchange release
February 12, 2026 at 9.30 am EET

Share rewards from Outokumpu's share-based incentive programs

Outokumpu's Board of Directors has approved the outcomes of the company's share-based incentive programs: the Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Restricted Share Pool (RSP).

For the 2023-2025 Performance Share Plan period, the performance targets were not achieved (0% achievement). As a result, no shares will be awarded to PSP participants in February 2026.

In the Restricted Share Pool, the participants will receive 51,102 gross shares of the plan period 2023-2025 (third and last installment), 161,083 gross shares of the plan period 2024-2026 (second installment) and 74,201 gross shares of the plan period 2025-2027 (first installment). A total number of 286,386 gross shares will be delivered to the participants of the Restricted Share Pool in February 2026.

Outokumpu will use its treasury shares for the reward payments, which means that the total number of shares of the company will not change. Upon delivery, applicable taxes will be deducted from gross shares, and the remaining net value will be paid to the participants in Outokumpu shares.

More information on share-based programs and their terms is available at: www.outokumpu.com/en/share-based-incentive-programs.

For more information:

Investors: Johan Lindh, VP - Investor Relations, tel.+358 40 837 3994

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP - Communications and Public Affairs, tel. +358 40 753 7374, or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

Outokumpu Corporation

Outokumpu's vision is to pioneer materials and technologies that power tomorrow. As the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, we are accelerating the green transition, and we lead the development of low-CO2 metals and solutions across the stainless steel value chain - and beyond.

Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from more than 90% recycled materials, which we turn into fully recyclable stainless steel with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, energy, industrial applications and household appliances. With our new EVOLVE strategy, we focus on maximizing value in sustainable stainless steel while expanding our offering in advanced materials & alloys, ferrochrome and innovative technologies.

We operate production sites in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, and Mexico whilst our mine in Kemi, Finland is the only chrome mine within the European Union.

In 2025, Outokumpu's revenue was EUR 5.5 billion. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,600 professionals in nearly 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
