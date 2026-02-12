Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes year-end report 2025

Today, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes the company's year-end report for 2025. This report marks the roadmap for the business model for 2026 and the evolution of the narrative around the product.

"2025 has been a transitional year for Crunchfish, marked by deliberate focus and strategic progress. During the year, we concentrated the company fully on offline payments, sharpening our architecture, execution, and market positioning. This focus has enabled system-level integration work with payment system operators in India and strengthened how we articulate the inherent advantages of our governed offline payment architecture. As we move into 2026, these efforts have come together into a coherent framework that aligns solution deployment, market positioning, and business model." says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website . Below is a summary of key financial numbers in the report.

Group financials 2025-10-01 2025-12-31 2024-10-01 2024-12-31 2025-01-01 2025-12-31 2024-01-01 2024-12-31 Net sales (SEK) 113 317 562 121 709 253 2 933 125 Profit or loss before tax (SEK) -4 788 661 -5 260 555 -20 227 506 -26 447 006 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,06 -0,09 -0,29 -0,60 Equity-assets-ratio (%) 88,8% 85,8% 88,8% 85,8% Total cash and bank balances (SEK) 11 660 584 17 276 249 11 660 584 17 276 249

At 09.00 CET / 13.30 IST today, a webinar about the report will be hosted on Zoom where Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson will be interviewed in English by chief analyst Martin Dominique from Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. Click her to register for the webinar today

On Friday February 13th at 12:00 CET, Crunchfish and Emergers invite to a digital luncheon in Swedish where CEO Joachim Samuelsson will discuss the year-end report and a 2026 outlook together with Johan Widmark from Emergers. Click here to join the luncheon on Friday

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above for publication on 12th February 2026 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company providing technology enabling governed offline payments for system operators, service providers, and with technology partners. Crunchfish enables offline payments as a Layer-2 extension of existing payment systems, allowing transactions to be executed offline, while ledger authority and settlement remain unchanged. The solution is designed to deliver payment resilience without introducing parallel money, unmanaged credit risk, or fragmentation of payment ecosystems..