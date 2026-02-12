Guideline Launches New Media Intelligence Product, UK Digital Pricing

Establishing a New Standard for CPM Transparency in the UK as part of its global expansion

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced the launch of UK Digital Pricing, a new digital pricing intelligence product designed to bring consistent, publisher-level CPM transparency to the UK digital advertising market. The quarterly benchmarking solution delivers normalized pricing insights across UK digital audio and video, giving buyers and sellers a shared, market-backed view of how digital media inventory is actually priced.

As the UK digital advertising ecosystem has expanded across streaming audio, podcasts, online video, and over-the-top(OTT), pricing has become increasingly fragmented. Publisher-specific selling paths, platform-restricted signals, and inconsistent methodologies have made it difficult for agencies, advertisers, and publishers to benchmark Cost-per-mille (CPM) with confidence. In the absence of trusted, market-level references, pricing decisions have often relied on partial data or outdated research.

UK Digital Pricing addresses this gap by grounding CPM benchmarks in real, executed transactions, rather than surveys or modeled estimates. The product aggregates deal-level data across UK audio and video formats, standardizing results to allow apples-to-apples comparison across publishers and channels. Data is refreshed quarterly and presented with a rolling 12-month historical view, ensuring benchmarks reflect current demand and pricing conditions.

"UK Digital Pricing brings much-needed clarity to one of the most opaque parts of the digital advertising ecosystem," said Vincent Mifsud, Guideline's CEO. "By grounding CPM benchmarks in real transactional data, we're providing our customers the world's most accurate digital pricing data for the UK market."

The launch introduces the first UK-specific, transaction-based digital pricing benchmark delivering publisher-level CPM visibility across both audio and video. Coverage spans more than 75 UK publishers and platforms; it includes fast-growing formats such as streaming audio, podcasts, Connected TV (CTV), Free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), OTT, and online video. By focusing on executed deals, the product moves beyond first-party or platform-limited pricing signals to reflect how inventory is being bought and sold in practice.

For agencies and advertisers, UK Digital Pricing provides a reliable reference point for benchmarking, planning, and negotiations-reducing guesswork and improving pricing confidence. For publishers, the data offers market-aligned context to support pricing strategy, packaging decisions, and commercial discussions. Across the ecosystem, the result is greater transparency and a more consistent foundation for evaluating value in a complex digital market.

"For the first time, buyers and sellers can benchmark the price of streaming audio and video impressions across publishers and platforms with confidence," added Steve Silvers, Guideline's Chief Product Officer. "That shared visibility removes friction from planning, pricing, and negotiations-and helps the market operate with greater alignment."

UK Digital Pricing is built specifically for the UK market, reflecting local dynamics rather than adapting global models after the fact. By establishing a consistent, transaction-backed view of pricing, the product sets a new reference point for digital CPM benchmarking in the UK.

Guideline's UK Digital Pricing is available immediately.

About UK Digital Pricing

UK Digital Pricing is a quarterly digital pricing intelligence product that delivers publisher-level CPM benchmarks across UK digital audio and video. Built on executed transactional data and refreshed quarterly with a rolling 12-month view, the product provides a standardized, market-backed foundation for benchmarking, pricing strategy, and planning.

About Guideline

Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and media plan management (MPM) technology, has become the world's most trusted authority on media investment and intelligence. With its market-leading media plan management platform, industry-best ad market data, Guideline effectively meets the evolving needs of today's marketing, media and investment professionals.

To learn more about Guideline, visit guideline.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

