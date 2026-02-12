Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Year-end report 2025

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) delivered a strong performance in 2025, demonstrating solid operational strength and growth in income from property management per share, in line with the company's financial targets. For the full year 2025, Annehem reported increased rent revenue of 9.7 percent and continued positive net letting of 8.2 MSEK. Income from property management excl. currency effects increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

January - December

  • Rent revenue increased to MSEK 301.6 (275.0)
  • Net operating income increased to MSEK 240.7 (229.7)
  • Income from property management excl. currency effects increased to MSEK 111.2 (97.3), and per share amounted to SEK 1.26 (1.14)
  • Income for the period amounted to MSEK -4.4 (18.5), and per share amounted to
    SEK -0.05 (0.22)
  • Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to MSEK -93.2
    (-57.8)
  • The fair value of investment properties increased to MSEK 5,020.3 (4,696,8)
  • Positive net letting of MSEK 8.2 (15.3)
  • Net asset value EPRA NRV amounted to MSEK 2,725.8 (2,754.6), and per share amounted to SEK 31.29 (31.13)

"Annehem has demonstrated continued strong operational performance and growth during the year, reflecting the high level of commitment within the organization and the solid work that is carried out every day in our property management operations. Despite a global environment marked by uncertainty, I remain optimistic about the future. Annehem is well positioned, and I have great confidence in our ability to continue developing in line with our long-term targets in the years ahead." says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

The report will be presented at 11:00 a.m. CET on February 12 by CEO Monica Fallenius and CFO Adela Colakovic. The presentation will be held in Swedish. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, which can be sent in advance to ir@annehem.se or via the chat function in Youtube.

No pre-registration is required. Join the presentation here.

The Year-end report and the presentation will be published on Annehem's website

For further information please contact:
Monica Fallenius, CEO
monica.fallenius@annehem.se
Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on February 12, 2026.

About Annehem Fastigheter
Annehem is a long-term real estate company that owns, manages and develops sustainable commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio consists of 27 investment properties with a value of MSEK 5,020.3 and a lettable area of 214 thousand sqm as of December 31, 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ANNE B) and is classified as a green share under the Green Equity Designation. For more information, please visit our website at www.annehem.se.

