John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Year-end Report 2025 - Successful year for John Mattson with growth targets exceeded

John Mattson continued to develop positively in 2025, achieving its growth targets while advancing its sustainability efforts. Higher revenue and continued cost control resulted in growth in income from property management per share of 14.6 percent. The surplus ratio amounted to 72.4 percent - the highest level ever recorded for the company.

The long-term net asset value amounted to SEK 7629.1 million, corresponding to SEK 101.71 per share - an increase of 7.4 percent compared with 2024. The value growth of John Mattson's property portfolio totaled 2.3 percent for the full year and 0.4 percent for the quarter.



"It is very gratifying to note that John Mattson continued to develop positively during the year. We have followed our growth plan with a continued focus on investments in the existing portfolio. These investments have been profitable and contributed to releasing capital that enables the next step in our growth plan, a return to new production in the first half of 2026. First in line is a nursing and care home in an attractive location in Bromma. Through active capital allocation, we have created additional shareholder value. Toward the end of 2025 and early 2026, we have divested properties at a premium to carrying amounts while also repurchasing the company's own shares, which are currently trading at a discount. We have experienced increasing geopolitical uncertainty during the year. Although we maintain a positive outlook, we remain prepared should market conditions deteriorate. With stable rental income, long interest-rate duration and a strong balance sheet, John Mattson is well positioned for the future and for continued expansion of the company," says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.



After the end of the reporting period, the Board of Directors resolved on the following dividend policy: In the long term, dividends shall amount to 30 percent of income from property management per year after standard tax, taking into account the company's investment plans, consolidation needs, liquidity and overall financial position. Dividends may fall below this longterm-term target or be omitted entirely.

Januari - December 2025

Rental revenue totalled SEK 673.0 million (642.7), an increase of 4.7%.

Net operating income was SEK 487.0 million (459.7), up 5.9%.

Income from property management was SEK 223.3 million (195.1), corresponding to SEK 2.95 per share (2.57). This represents growth in income from property management per share of 14.6%.

Changes in property values amounted to SEK 321.5 million (411.4). Changes in the value of interest-rate derivatives totalled -SEK 37.4 million (-122.3).

Earnings after tax for the year amounted to SEK 397.2 million (433.5), corresponding to SEK 5.22 per share (5.66).

Property value totalled SEK 14,539.5 million (14,097.7).

Investments amounted to SEK 261.7 million (209.6), of which SEK 0.0 million (0.0) pertained to property acquisitions.

Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) totalled SEK 7,629.1 million (7,174.6), corresponding to SEK 101.71 per share (94.66) - an increase of 7.4% per share.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.25 per share (0.00), totalling SEK 18.75 million (0.0) for the 2025 financial year.



Lidingö, 12 February 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 02 per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Ebba Pilo Karth, CFO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 09, ebba.pilo.karth@johnmattson.se

This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on 12 February 2026.