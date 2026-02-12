Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 10:10 Uhr
Liverpool is this year's #1 Valentine's destination for KAYAK - and not for the reason you'd expect

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine's Day, romance doesn't have to be defined by a candlelit dinner or stunning city views. KAYAK, a leading travel search engine, is taking a more pragmatic look at modern love by analysing the UK's latest Divorce Report to spotlight destinations with a good omen for lasting relationships. Topping KAYAK's list of luckiest-in-love UK cities for a Valentine's weekend rendezvous is Liverpool.

With searches for UK hotels up 9% year-on-year this Valentine's Day, it seems more British travellers are choosing romantic getaways closer to home. To inspire couples to rediscover the UK in a new light, KAYAK has ranked destinations linked to longer-lasting relationships offering an unconventional way to plan a Valentine's weekend, celebrate an anniversary, or simply enjoy a slightly unusual romantic escape without venturing abroad.

Drawing on the statistics Liverpool earns KAYAK's highest 'lucky in love' star rating, with the lowest divorce rate in the country.

With music woven into everyday life, and a buzzing social scene, there is something about Liverpool's way of life that may be helping couples go the distance. With an average nightly hotel price of £97, the city offers great value for couples looking for a romantic getaway.

KAYAK's top picks for romantic getaways that have a good omen for everlasting love

KAYAK's ranking of the UK's best Valentine's destinations highlights spots that don't necessarily fit the traditional romantic mould. From seaside towns to leafy London boroughs and culture-packed cities, all of the destinations share one thing: they lend themselves to quality time together.

KAYAK's 'luckiest in love' UK Valentine's destinations:

  • Liverpool
  • Enfield
  • Bromley
  • Sutton
  • St Albans
  • Manchester
  • Kingston-upon-Thames
  • Llandudno
  • Birmingham
  • Bolton

The full list shows which destinations are best suited to different types of couples, and features KAYAK's top picks of places to stay and OpenTable's recommendations of romantic restaurants.

For more information and imagery, please contact pr_emea@kayak.com

About KAYAK
KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of searches across its platforms, KAYAK helps people find the right flight, hotel, rental car and holiday package for them. For more information, visit KAYAK.co.uk.


